11-Year-Old Finnish Girl Rescued from Alleged Abuse in Sa Kaeo

SA KAEO – An 11-year-old Finnish girl has been rescued from a house in Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province after she emailed police in Finland to report she was being confined and tortured by two Finnish adults, the Bangkok Post reported. The dramatic international operation unfolded on Thursday night following a request from the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok.

Acting on the girl’s detailed report of her location in Khlong Tai village, Watthana Nakhon district, a joint team comprising Sa Kaeo immigration police, Finnish embassy representatives, tourism police, and Thai social development officials raided the property at 9 p.m.

Inside, they found the girl with a 56-year-old Finnish man and a 47-year-old Finnish woman. Investigation of their passports revealed both had overstayed their visas by two years, having last legally stayed in Thailand until January 30, 2024.

The pair were arrested on immigration charges and handed over to Ban Thap Mai police station. The girl is now under the protection of Thai welfare authorities and will be assisted by the Finnish embassy.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the relationship between the girl and the adults or the motive behind the alleged abuse, as the investigation remains ongoing.

