School Van Crashes in Chiang Mai, 14 Injured With Driver in Critical Condition

CHIANG MAI — A school transport van crashed in Chiang Mai province on the morning of May 1, 2026, leaving 14 people injured, including 13 students and the driver, who is reported to be in critical condition, authorities said.

School Bus Overturns in Roi Et, Injuring 16

The crash occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. on the Hod–Chom Thong route, opposite Wat Mon Hin in Ban Pae subdistrict, Chom Thong district. Rescue teams arriving at the scene found the van severely damaged, with injured passengers trapped inside the wreckage and others scattered around the crash site.

Emergency responders worked quickly to extract the victims and transport them to Chom Thong Hospital.

Among the casualties were 13 students aged between 12 and 17, studying from Year 7 to Year 11. Initial triage classified 10 students as having minor injuries, three with moderate injuries, and one severe case: the 44-year-old male driver, whose condition was described by hospital officials as critical. The driver remains under close medical supervision, and doctors have not yet released an updated prognosis.

School Bus Overturns in Roi Et, Injuring Five Students and Driver

Emergency teams from Ban Pae, Sop Tia and Mae Soi collaborated at the scene, providing first aid and coordinating the evacuation of the injured. According to initial reports, the students were travelling to school at the time of the incident when the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the crash, with possibilities including driver error, mechanical failure or road conditions under review.

Police from Chom Thong Police Station have launched an investigation into the incident. Officials stated that once the driver has recovered sufficiently and is discharged from hospital, he will be called in for questioning. The damaged vehicle has been removed from the scene and taken into police custody for further examination, including mechanical inspections to determine whether any equipment failure contributed to the crash.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of school transport vehicles in the area, particularly on rural routes where road conditions can vary significantly and emergency services may be farther away. Parents of the injured students have expressed shock and anger, demanding answers about how the crash occurred and whether the van was properly maintained and operated.

School Bus Overturns on Nakhon Sawan Highway, Injuring Multiple Students

Authorities have not yet issued any formal statements regarding potential regulatory changes or enforcement measures following the crash, but such incidents often lead to heightened scrutiny of school transport operators, including vehicle inspections and driver qualifications. For now, the injured students are recovering in hospital, their classmates are shaken, and the driver fights for his life. Police have confirmed that further updates will depend on the driver’s recovery and the outcome of the ongoing investigation. The people of Chom Thong district are left waiting for answers, hoping that the next school van that leaves for class returns safely.

-Thailand News (TN)