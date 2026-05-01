Israeli Crime Gang Leader Arrested in Koh Samui, Faces Deportation

KOH SAMUI — Thai immigration police have arrested a 28-year-old Israeli national wanted for serious crimes, including murder and explosives offences, after he was found hiding on the tourist island of Koh Samui, authorities announced.

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The suspect, identified as Mr. M. A., was detained on April 29 at approximately 4:00 p.m. following coordination with Interpol and the Israeli Embassy in Thailand. He is described by police as a senior figure in an Israeli criminal organisation known as the “Avenger” gang, with a history of multiple convictions and outstanding warrants for severe offences.

The arrest followed an investigation by Surat Thani Immigration Police, who tracked Aviv’s movements after receiving intelligence that he had fled Israel and was hiding in Thailand. His alleged offences include theft, fraud, illegal possession of weapons and drug trafficking, with ongoing cases involving murder, sending explosive devices and carrying out bomb attacks. Police said Aviv is wanted under a warrant from the Hadera Magistrates Court in Israel for charges including conspiracy, obstruction of justice and endangering public safety.

An Interpol notice was issued on April 17, 2026, warning that Aviv may pose a threat and could be armed. The notice prompted Thai authorities to intensify their search, and with close cooperation from the Israeli Embassy, they were able to identify his location on Koh Samui.

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Police said Aviv and three associates had been staying at a villa on the island. Officers moved in after his visa revocation was approved by Immigration Bureau Region 6. He was taken into custody and formally notified of the cancellation of his stay. His associates have been recorded and reported to Israeli authorities for further background checks. Officials confirmed that Aviv has been permanently blacklisted from re-entering Thailand.

Police Major General Chutharet Yingyongdamrongsakul said the operation forms part of a wider crackdown on transnational crime under national policy directives. The initiative targets foreign nationals involved in criminal activity or posing a threat to public safety, particularly those using Thailand as a base of operations or a hideout. Authorities reiterated that all foreign residents must comply with Thai law or face strict legal action, including deportation and permanent blacklisting.

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Aviv remains in custody pending deportation proceedings to Israel, where he will face prosecution under existing warrants. Immigration officials confirmed that further checks are ongoing into his associates, and additional action may follow if they are deemed a risk to public safety. For now, a senior figure in an Israeli crime gang who thought he could disappear into the tourist crowds of Koh Samui has instead found himself in a Thai detention cell, waiting for the flight that will send him home to face justice.

-Thailand News (TN)