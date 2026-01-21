Krabi Police Raid Israeli-Linked Cannabis Farm Operated Through Thai Nominees

KRABI – A coordinated raid by provincial and national authorities on Tuesday led to the shutdown of a cannabis farm in Krabi allegedly operated with Israeli capital using Thai nationals as nominee shareholders. The operation resulted in the suspension of the farm’s license and pending criminal charges.

The raid, involving around 50 officers, was led by Krabi Governor Phichet Panaphong, Pol Maj Gen Sukkasem Nakhonwilai, commander of Krabi Provincial Police, and M.L. Phuthong Thongyai, deputy director-general of the Department of Business Development. They inspected a fully integrated cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Mueang Krabi district, where an Israeli national identified as Moshe was present as the company’s owner.

Authorities discovered a controlled indoor growing operation equipped with advanced lighting, irrigation, and climate systems, along with processing equipment and an area for on-site consumption. The business also offered online sales, delivery services, and cannabis farm tours for tourists.

Laboratory tests by provincial health officials confirmed that cannabis produced at the site contained THC levels above 0.2%, classifying it as a narcotic under Thai law. As a result, the Krabi Provincial Public Health Office suspended the operation’s license for 60 days while evidence is prepared for prosecution.

M.L. Phuthong Thongyai stated that the company was initially registered with 100% Thai shareholders, but ownership was transferred to foreign shareholders within months—a structure indicative of “grey capital” and nominee arrangements. Thai individuals involved as nominees also face legal consequences.

Governor Phichet emphasized that Krabi would not tolerate illegal foreign-controlled businesses and that agencies are collaborating to safeguard the province’s reputation and public order. Police will proceed with legal action once the evidence collection is complete, and further investigations into similar corporate structures are underway.

-Thailand News (TN)