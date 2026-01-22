German Tourist Accused of Stealing Cash from Phuket Spa

PHUKET – CCTV showing a German tourist allegedly stealing cash from a spa in central Phuket has gone viral online, sparking debate about visitor conduct and security in popular tourist areas. The incident occurred on the evening of January 20, 2026, at a spa on Ranong Road in Mueang Phuket district.

The Closed-circuit television footage clip, posted on social media, shows a foreign man entering the spa around 5:00 p.m. while the front counter is unattended. After waiting briefly, he is seen opening the cash drawer, removing money, and returning to his seat before a staff member approaches him. The spa later identified the man as a German tourist named Mr. L., whose details were recorded on the service registration form.

According to the spa, Mr. L. stole 2,000 baht from the cash drawer. The footage was reviewed shortly after the incident when staff noticed the missing money. It remains unclear whether a formal police report has been filed or if the cash was recovered.

The video has drawn significant attention online, with many users expressing concern over the impact such incidents may have on Phuket’s reputation as a tourist destination. Local businesses in busy tourist zones often rely on CCTV to deter theft and resolve disputes.

Authorities have not yet commented publicly on the case. If a complaint is lodged, police will likely examine the CCTV footage and registration records as part of their investigation.

