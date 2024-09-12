Intoxicated Foreigner Steals Taxi From Checkpoint and Crashes into Utility Pole in Pattaya

A foreign tourist, allegedly intoxicated after drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis, stole a taxi directly across from a drunk driving checkpoint and crashed into a utility pole in Pattaya, injuring himself. The incident occurred early this morning, September 12th, 2024.

At 4:06 AM, police officers at the Dongtan Police Substation were notified of an accident involving a foreigner who had crashed a vehicle into a utility pole. The incident occurred on Thappraya Road, intersecting Jomtien Second Road, in Jomtien. After receiving the report, officers quickly rushed to the scene. Adam Judd, the chief of content of The Pattaya News, who was nearby, actually heard the crash and saw the aftermath, with other staff arriving shortly after. Ironically, police didn’t have far to go as the entire incident took place only a few dozen feet from a police drunk driving checkpoint.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News