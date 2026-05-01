Suspicious $4M Bitcoin Transfer After ASOS Co-Founder’s Pattaya Death

PATTAYA — The son of late British millionaire and ASOS co-founder Quentin Griffiths has filed a police report alleging that more than $4 million in bitcoin was transferred from his father’s cryptocurrency wallet shortly after his death in Pattaya, in a case that has added a complex financial mystery to an already tragic family saga.

ASOS Co-Founder Quentin Griffiths Dies After Falling from 17th Floor Balcony in Pattaya

Mr Griffiths, 58, who was born in London and co-founded the online fashion retail giant, reportedly fell from the 17th-floor balcony of his condominium in Pattaya’s Nong Prue subdistrict on February 9, 2026. At the time of his death, he was being investigated by Thai authorities over an alleged fraud case and was facing an 18-month prison sentence, though he had reportedly appealed to remain free under Thai law.

According to reports cited in multiple news outlets, three separate transfers were made from Griffiths’ cryptocurrency account within days of his death, moving the funds to an unknown destination. His eldest son, Joel, 29, reported the alleged theft to Thai police six weeks after his father passed away.

Family Dispute Over Access

The timing of the discovery has proven contentious. During a child custody hearing in Chonburi on April 28, lawyers for Griffiths’ former partner, Ploy Kringsinthanakun, questioned how Joel could have known the exact amount of bitcoin missing if he did not have access to the wallet.

“The funds were transferred to a mystery location. Nobody knows where they went or who did it,” Ploy’s lawyer Mona Mankong told the court, according to reports. “How does the complainant know the exact amount that was taken? Does he himself have access to the crypto wallet?”.

Only someone with access to the wallet’s private passwords could have authorised the transfers, family representatives have alleged, intensifying scrutiny of those closest to the late millionaire.

$4 Million in Bitcoin Vanished From a Dead ASOS Founder's Wallet in Thailand. His Son Filed the Complaint Six Weeks Later. The Ex-Wife's Lawyer Has Questions. Quentin Griffiths, the British co-founder of online retailer ASOS, fell 17 floors from his Pattaya condo on February 9.… pic.twitter.com/vrYx922QdR — Jacob in Cambodia 🇺🇸 🇰🇭 (@jacobincambodia) April 30, 2026

Parallel Custody Battle

The missing cryptocurrency has become entangled in a wider legal dispute over the future of Griffiths’ two young children, James, 12, and Lily, 11, whom he shared with Ms Kringsinthanakun. Family representatives are seeking to relocate the children to the United Kingdom, where they would attend school and live with grandparents and other relatives, while their mother argues they should remain in Thailand, where they were born.

At the time of his death, Griffiths had been engaged in multiple legal proceedings, including an alleged fraud investigation related to claims he falsified documents to remove his ex-wife as a director of a property-holding firm. The couple had reportedly separated more than five years ago, with a court granting custody to the father.

Police initially indicated there were no suspicious circumstances or signs of third-party involvement in Griffiths’ death, with the condominium room found locked from the inside. An inquest heard his cause of death was multiple injuries consistent with a high-impact fall.

Investigation Continuing

Thai authorities have not yet confirmed who may be responsible for the cryptocurrency transactions. The investigation into the alleged theft and the movement of the funds remains ongoing, with police examining whether the transfers occurred before or after Griffiths’ death was publicly known.

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Mr Griffiths’ body has since been repatriated to Dorset, where he is believed to have family . The outcome of both the custody dispute and the financial inquiry could have significant implications for the family’s future arrangements, with both cases proceeding in parallel through Thai courts.

-Thailand News (TN)