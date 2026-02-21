ASOS Co-Founder Quentin Griffiths Dies After Falling from 17th Floor Balcony in Pattaya

PATTAYA — Quentin Griffiths, a co-founder of the British fashion giant ASOS, has died in Thailand after falling from the 17th floor of a condominium building in the coastal resort city of Pattaya, police confirmed on Friday.

Authorities identified the deceased as the 58-year-old British businessman, whose body was discovered on February 9 in front of an apartment building in the popular tourist destination. Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death but have released few details about the incident.

According to an officer involved in the inquiry who spoke with the British broadcaster BBC, Griffiths was alone at the time of his death, with his hotel room locked from the inside and no signs of forced entry or robbery. The statement has led investigators to focus their efforts on understanding the events leading up to the fatal fall, though no further conclusions have been publicly drawn.

Griffiths founded the company originally named As Seen On Screen in the year 2000 alongside business partners Nick Robertson, Andrew Regan, and Deborah Thorpe. The enterprise would later adopt the acronym ASOS, building a brand focused on online clothing sales that would grow to become one of the world’s largest fashion e-commerce platforms.

At its peak, the company was valued at more than 6 billion pounds, equivalent to approximately 6.87 billion euros or 8.08 billion US dollars. According to the company’s website, the fashion giant now serves 17 million active customers across more than 150 global markets, a testament to the pioneering vision Griffiths and his co-founders brought to the world of online retail.

Griffiths departed from the company in 2005 to pursue other business ventures, but his role in shaping one of the United Kingdom’s most successful digital retail stories remained a significant part of his professional legacy. His sudden death in Pattaya has prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and friends in the business community, even as Thai authorities continue their investigation into the precise circumstances of the tragedy.

-Thailand News (TN)