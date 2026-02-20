Ukrainian Woman Arrested in Phuket Over Major Ponzi Scheme, Losses Exceed $340 Million

PHUKET — A Ukrainian woman wanted in connection with a sprawling international Ponzi scheme that allegedly defrauded victims of more than 340 million US dollars has been arrested at a condominium in Phuket, Thai authorities announced Thursday. The arrest marks a significant victory for international law enforcement cooperation in the battle against transnational cybercrime and large-scale financial fraud.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) confirmed the arrest of the unnamed suspect on February 19, following close coordination with United States law enforcement agencies. The woman was apprehended in Chalong subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket province, where she had been residing after allegedly fleeing to Thailand to evade justice.

The suspect was wanted under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud via telecommunications systems in the form of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme, violations that fall under United States law. The alleged fraudulent operation, which involved sophisticated electronic deception, caused staggering financial losses exceeding 340 million US dollars, leaving countless victims across multiple jurisdictions in financial ruin.

The arrest operation was set in motion when the Royal Thai Police were contacted by United States law enforcement authorities requesting assistance in locating and apprehending a key suspect believed to be hiding in the kingdom. Officers from Division 1, CCIB Division 5, worked in close collaboration with immigration police and other related agencies to conduct a thorough search of the condominium premises before moving in to make the arrest.

During the operation, authorities conducted a meticulous search of the suspect’s residence, seizing a cache of potential evidence including mobile phones, computers, laptops, and a substantial quantity of important documents believed to be connected to the fraudulent scheme. The materials will now undergo forensic examination as investigators work to piece together the full scope of the operation and identify any additional individuals who may have been involved.

The suspect maintained her innocence during initial questioning, denying all charges leveled against her by American authorities. Following her arrest, she was transferred to the Office of the Attorney General’s Foreign Affairs Office, where proceedings to facilitate her extradition to the United States will officially commence. Thai authorities confirmed that all further legal steps will proceed in strict accordance with established extradition procedures and international treaty obligations.

The gravity of the case was underscored by the presence of officials from multiple prominent American law enforcement agencies who observed the arrest process. Representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Secret Service were on hand as the operation unfolded, reflecting the high priority placed on bringing the alleged fraudster to justice.

The Daily News reported that this successful apprehension highlights the ongoing and increasingly vital role of international cooperation in tackling transnational cybercrime and sophisticated financial fraud that respects no borders. Authorities have declined to release further details about the broader network or the possible existence of additional suspects, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation and the sensitive legal proceedings that lie ahead. The case serves as a stark warning to international fugitives who may view Thailand as a safe haven, demonstrating the kingdom’s commitment to honoring its international legal obligations and assisting partner nations in pursuing those accused of major financial crimes.

