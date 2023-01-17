Wanted Singaporean Suspect in Ponzi Scheme Arrested at Phuket Airport









Phuket Immigration Officers told the Phuket Express that they have arrested Mr. Daryl Cai Yonghui, 32, a Singaporean national, following him being on the wanted list of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). He was going to Singapore.

Mr. Yonghui is one of the important suspects in an alleged Forex – 3D currency pyramid scam. Almost 10,000 Thais filed complaints over this Ponzi scam.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





