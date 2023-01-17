Wanted Singaporean Suspect in Ponzi Scheme Arrested at Phuket Airport

January 17, 2023 TN
Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal

Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal. Photo: Hartmann Linge.




Phuket Immigration Officers told the Phuket Express that they have arrested Mr. Daryl Cai Yonghui, 32, a Singaporean national, following him being on the wanted list of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). He was going to Singapore.

Mr. Yonghui is one of the important suspects in an alleged Forex – 3D currency pyramid scam. Almost 10,000 Thais filed complaints over this Ponzi scam.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Saint Christopher and Nevis Man Wanted by US Arrested in Phuket

January 15, 2023 TN
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Foreigners Who Allegedly Attacked Thai Tourists in Koh Samui Reportedly Relocated to Phuket

January 13, 2023 TN
Patong Beach in Phuket

Foreign Doctor on Vacation Rescues Russian Lady from Drowning at Patong Beach

January 13, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The ENTOP Mada 9: a supercar prototype has been built from the ground up at the Navavari Center of Technical and Vocational Education of Afghanistan

Taliban unveils Mada 9, Afghanistan’s Toyota-powered super sports car

January 17, 2023 TN
Train running through Talad Rom Hub, also known as Maeklong Railway Market in Samut Songkhram

Mae Klong Railway Market (Talad Rom Hub) in Samut Songkhram

January 17, 2023 TN
MI-17 V5 helicopter at Don Mueang, Bangkok

Thai military probing soldier’s involvement in police, DSI extortion scandal

January 17, 2023 TN
Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

Malaria and dengue fever cases likely to increase this year in Thailand

January 17, 2023 TN
Firefighters extinguishing a fire

One Killed, 16 Injured in Tanker Explosion in Samut Songkhram

January 17, 2023 TN