Chinese Tour Agent Plunges to Death at Pattaya Hotel

January 17, 2023 TN
View of Naklua in North Pattaya

View of Naklua in North Pattaya from Koh Larn Ferry near Lam Bali Pier. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote.




A Chinese tour agent fell to his death at a Pattaya hotel last night, January 16th, and although there was no immediate sign of another person present at the time, Pattaya police are investigating odd behavior by the victim prior to the incident.

Pattaya police were notified of the incident at 11:46 PM and traveled to the scene at a hotel in North Pattaya in the Naklua subdistrict, Banglamung district, Chonburi, together with Sawang Boriboon rescuers.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Tourist boat near Koh Sak in Pattaya, Chonburi

Russian Family Allegedly Abandoned by Tour Boat on Koh Sak, Rescued by Tourist Police

January 16, 2023 TN
Bar girls at Pattaya Walking Street

No Suspected Sex Workers Found During Pattaya Tourist Police’s Inspection, According to Police

January 15, 2023 TN
Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street

Pattaya City Officials Considering Banning Parking on Beach Side of Pattaya Beach Road Again

January 14, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The ENTOP Mada 9: a supercar prototype has been built from the ground up at the Navavari Center of Technical and Vocational Education of Afghanistan

Taliban unveils Mada 9, Afghanistan’s Toyota-powered super sports car

January 17, 2023 TN
Train running through Talad Rom Hub, also known as Maeklong Railway Market in Samut Songkhram

Mae Klong Railway Market (Talad Rom Hub) in Samut Songkhram

January 17, 2023 TN
MI-17 V5 helicopter at Don Mueang, Bangkok

Thai military probing soldier’s involvement in police, DSI extortion scandal

January 17, 2023 TN
Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

Malaria and dengue fever cases likely to increase this year in Thailand

January 17, 2023 TN
Firefighters extinguishing a fire

One Killed, 16 Injured in Tanker Explosion in Samut Songkhram

January 17, 2023 TN