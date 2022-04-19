April 19, 2022

Overloaded gutters blamed for Don Mueang airport roof collapse

6 mins ago TN
Don Mueang Airport Terminal 1 Check-in

Don Mueang Airport Terminal 1 Check-in. Photo: Eigenes Werk.




Heavy rain had overloaded and collapsed the guttering of a new passenger hall at Don Mueang airport on Monday evening, bringing down part of the roof and wall, according to Airports of Thailand.

AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said an initial investigation found the amount of rain dumped by the downpour greatly exceeded the capacity of the gutters of the Service Hall, and they collapsed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

