Overloaded gutters blamed for Don Mueang airport roof collapse









Heavy rain had overloaded and collapsed the guttering of a new passenger hall at Don Mueang airport on Monday evening, bringing down part of the roof and wall, according to Airports of Thailand.

AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said an initial investigation found the amount of rain dumped by the downpour greatly exceeded the capacity of the gutters of the Service Hall, and they collapsed.

