Two die in summer storms, thousands of houses damaged, mostly in North









Two people died, three others were injured and more than 3,200 houses were damaged by summer storms which struck 21 of Thailand’s provinces with gusty winds and rain between last Saturday and today (Tuesday).

At Bangkok’s Don Muaeng airport, the roof of a new bus terminal was blown off and a wall collapsed during heavy rain yesterday. There were no injuries reported as the newly-completed bus terminal was yet to open.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





