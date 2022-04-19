April 19, 2022

Two die in summer storms, thousands of houses damaged, mostly in North

2 mins ago
Flooded street in Downtown Chiang Mai

Floods after a rainstorm in Chiang Mai. Photo: Adam Jones.




Two people died, three others were injured and more than 3,200 houses were damaged by summer storms which struck 21 of Thailand’s provinces with gusty winds and rain between last Saturday and today (Tuesday).

At Bangkok’s Don Muaeng airport, the roof of a new bus terminal was blown off and a wall collapsed during heavy rain yesterday. There were no injuries reported as the newly-completed bus terminal was yet to open.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

