Violent Storms Topple Power Poles Across Thailand, Leaving One Dead and Dozens Injured

BANGKOK — Powerful thunderstorms swept across upper Thailand on Monday evening, toppling hundreds of power poles, triggering widespread blackouts and leaving at least one person dead and several others injured as fierce winds turned routine commutes into life-threatening ordeals.

Summer Storms to Batter Upper Thailand From Thursday to Saturday, Meteorological Department Warns

The Thai Meteorological Department warned at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday that the upper part of the country is expected to face more thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next 24 hours, offering little respite for communities already reeling from the previous night’s devastation.

In Chai Nat province, a 74-year-old woman was killed when approximately 30 power poles collapsed onto Phahon Yothin Road during a thunderstorm in Mueang district at about 8:45 p.m. The woman, who was riding her motorcycle home from the adjoining Takhli district in Nakhon Sawan province, was found dead beneath the tangled web of fallen poles just two to three kilometres from her home, according to media reports. She had almost made it. So close to safety, she was brought down by forces beyond her control.

In Nakhon Pathom, three residents of Sam Phran district were injured after more than 10 power poles fell onto houses, shops and vehicles on Phutthamonthon Sai 5 Road in tambon Bang Kratuek at approximately 6:00 p.m. The sound of crashing poles and shattering glass sent residents running for cover as high-voltage lines sparked and hissed in the rain. Traffic on the road was partially closed, and electricity was cut temporarily to allow officials to remove the dangerous poles. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment for storm-related injuries.

Storms tear through Bangkok and provincial roads Strong summer storms swept across several parts of Thailand on Monday (May 4), with online videos showing heavy rain, gusty winds and poor visibility in Bangkok. Damage was reported at the Sports Authority of Thailand Market in… pic.twitter.com/x3lwQrmFX3 — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) May 5, 2026

In Suphan Buri, a particularly violent storm reportedly brought down about 100 poles in tambon Ban Pho of Muang district. The mass collapse of power infrastructure blocked traffic on the Suphan Buri–Don Chedi route and left several villages without power overnight, according to Sarote Chamchoi, manager of the Suphan Buri Provincial Electricity Authority. Remarkably, no injuries were reported in that province, though the property damage was extensive and the inconvenience severe.

The Thai Meteorological Department attributed the violent weather to a cold air mass from China now covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, colliding with the hot to extremely hot conditions prevailing across upper Thailand. The clash between cold and hot air masses creates atmospheric instability, fuelling the development of summer storms that can produce damaging winds, lightning and hail.

The department also said increased thunderstorms are expected in southern Thailand between Wednesday and Saturday. The rainy season is likely to begin officially by mid-May, though daytime temperatures will remain hot to very hot until the rains fully arrive.

Thai Interior Ministry Issues Storm Alert for April 16–20

For the 74-year-old woman in Chai Nat, the rainy season never came. For the three injured in Nakhon Pathom, recovery will take time. And for the hundreds of thousands of residents who spent Monday night in darkness, the storm was a reminder that nature does not ask permission before it strikes. As officials work to repair the damaged infrastructure and restore power, the weather warning remains in effect. More storms are coming.

-Thailand News (TN)