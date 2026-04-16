Thai Interior Ministry Issues Storm Alert for April 16–20

BANGKOK — The Ministry of Interior has ordered provincial governors across the North, Northeast, and Central regions to activate emergency response plans as a powerful summer storm system is forecast to bring thunderstorms, strong winds, isolated hail, and lightning strikes to large swathes of the country over the coming days.

Nationwide Flood Alert Issued as Storm Kalmaegi Approaches Thailand

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, upper Thailand will experience volatile weather from April 16 to 20 as a high-pressure system from China interacts with searing hot conditions across the region. The storm system is expected to begin in the Northeast before moving into the East, parts of the Central region, and the North, bringing sudden temperature drops and potentially destructive winds. Residents have been warned to expect heavy rain in some areas, along with the risk of flying debris and falling trees.

Permanent Secretary for Interior Unsit Sampuntharat said authorities have been instructed to monitor weather conditions closely, issue timely public alerts, and inspect vulnerable structures including buildings, billboards, utility poles, construction sites, and roadside trees that could collapse or become projectiles in high winds. Emergency response teams, along with necessary equipment and personnel, are being readied to provide rapid assistance to affected communities. Farmers, who are particularly vulnerable to sudden weather shifts during the dry season, are being advised to take precautions to protect crops and livestock from potential hail damage and flash flooding.

At the same time, officials continue their parallel battle against haze and air pollution affecting the North, Northeast, and upper Central regions, where particulate levels remain above safety standards. Measures in place include burn restrictions, enforcement actions against illegal burning, and both aerial and ground operations to suppress fires and reduce airborne pollutants. The dual challenge of extreme weather and persistent air pollution has put provincial authorities on high alert as they work to protect public health and safety on multiple fronts.

Tropical Storm Bualoi to Bring Heavy Rain Across Thailand for Two Days

With large numbers of travellers returning home after the Songkran holiday, public service points and checkpoints are operating nationwide, while ongoing safety campaigns urge drivers to avoid alcohol, rest adequately, and obey traffic laws. The Ministry of Interior has reminded citizens that disaster assistance remains available around the clock through the 24-hour disaster hotline 1784. Officials are urging residents in affected areas to secure loose outdoor items, avoid standing under large trees or billboards during storms, and follow official announcements closely as the volatile weather system moves across the country over the next five days.

-Thailand News (TN)