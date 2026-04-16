Two Teens Killed in Fall From Pickup Truck While Returning From Songkran Celebrations in Uthai Thani

UTHAI THANI — Two teenagers are dead and another injured after falling from the back of a pickup truck while returning from Songkran festivities, in an incident that has deepened the sense of tragedy in a community already mourning the third road fatality of the holiday period.

Songkran Road Toll Reaches 191 in Five Days

The crash occurred shortly after midnight on April 15, 2026, on the Thap Than–Krok Phra road in Thap Than district. According to police from Thap Than station, a Toyota Mighty-X pickup was carrying six youths in the rear tray along with sound equipment used during the festival. The group had been travelling back from Songkran activities in Uthai Thani town when tragedy struck. Investigators believe the driver was speeding and either lost control or swerved to avoid an obstacle. With the tailgate left open, three passengers were thrown violently onto the road as the vehicle lurched.

One victim, 15-year-old Pavita Kamnoen, who lived with her grandparents in Nong Yai Da subdistrict, died at the scene. A 13-year-old girl identified as Fiw later succumbed to her injuries at Thap Than Hospital. Among the remaining passengers, one sustained minor injuries while two others were unharmed. Witnesses reported hearing a loud crash before finding victims scattered across the dark roadway, a scene of chaos and grief that unfolded just one kilometre from the victims’ own homes.

Songkran in Isaan > Songkran in Si Lim Riding in the back of the pickup in the village is the optimal way to celebrate the Thai new year pic.twitter.com/9llLemYEFr — Antonio (@AntonioDups) April 14, 2026

When emergency services arrived, the driver and front-seat passenger were no longer at the scene. Police are actively working to locate them for questioning and to determine the exact cause of the crash. The vehicle has been impounded and taken to Thap Than police station for further examination. The incident marks the third fatality recorded in Uthai Thani during the 2026 Songkran “seven dangerous days” road safety period, a grim statistic that underscores the persistent dangers of riding in open pickup trays, a common but hazardous mode of transport during Thailand’s annual New Year migration.

Three French Men Arrested in Phuket for Attack on Thai Man During Songkran

Local officials have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and have reiterated warnings about the dangers of overloading vehicles, speeding, and carrying passengers in open truck beds, particularly after dark and during festival periods when alcohol and fatigue often play a role. Investigations are ongoing as police pursue the driver and gather further evidence, with the community left to mourn two young lives cut tragically short at the end of a night that should have been one of celebration.

-Thailand News (TN)