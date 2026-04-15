Three French Men Arrested in Phuket for Attack on Thai Man During Songkran

PHUKET — Three French nationals of Arab origin have been taken into custody following a violent attack on a Thai man in Patong, an assault reportedly triggered by anger after the victim asked the group to stop spraying water during Songkran celebrations.

Arab Tourists Arrested for Spraying Police With Water in Phuket

Police say the suspects initially denied any involvement in the incident, but during questioning they later fully confessed to the assault. The victim suffered serious injuries, including heavy bleeding from the mouth, requiring stitches and further X-rays to determine the full extent of the damage. Authorities also confirmed that the same group attacked a Thai woman in a separate but related incident, leaving her injured as well.

📷 Phuket – More arrests in Thai assault case Three French nationals have been taken into custody following an attack on a Thai man in Patong, reportedly triggered by anger after being asked to stop spraying water during Songkran. Police say the suspects initially denied any… https://t.co/Y3JtqATFOK pic.twitter.com/6IlnDkBg3E — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) April 14, 2026

The case has drawn attention to the fine line between festive revelry and unacceptable behaviour during Songkran, a time when millions of Thais and tourists take to the streets to celebrate the traditional New Year with water splashing, music and good-natured fun. While most visitors embrace the spirit of the festival, authorities have warned that actions causing harm or fear will be met with swift legal action. Investigations are ongoing, and police have indicated that further charges may be filed as additional evidence comes to light. Officials have also reminded foreign visitors that while Songkran is a time of joy, respect for local customs and the safety of others remains paramount.

-Thailand News (TN)