Arab Tourists Arrested for Spraying Police With Water in Phuket

PHUKET — Police in Patong have arrested a group of foreign tourists after they used high-pressure water guns to spray officers on duty during Songkran celebrations, an act that authorities say crossed the line from festive fun into deliberate harassment and posed a risk of injury to those tasked with maintaining public safety.

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The incident came to light on April 14, 2026, after videos circulated widely on social media, drawing sharp criticism and public outrage. The footage showed officers from Patong Police Station attempting to carry out their duties at a coordination tent in Patong municipality when they were targeted by dozens of tourists, described by witnesses as having Arab backgrounds, on April 13.

Songkran never disappoints. Tourists arrested in Patong after deliberately blasting police with high-pressure water guns. Police say it went beyond festival fun and could have caused injury. pic.twitter.com/tN1PG3e1OW — Jacob in Cambodia 🇺🇸 🇰🇭 (@jacobincambodia) April 14, 2026

In the first clips, a large group of foreign tourists is seen repeatedly firing high-pressure water guns at police officers stationed at the Songkran festival site. The force of the water jets forced officers to run for cover, shielding their faces as they retreated to avoid potential harm to their eyes and bodies. A second clip, filmed from inside a vehicle, captured another angle of the same group surrounding and spraying the officers, with the intensity and coordinated nature of the attack suggesting deliberate targeting rather than the spontaneous, good-natured water play that typically defines Songkran celebrations.

PHUKET – Foreign tourists celebrating Songkran in Patong caused disruption after reportedly forcing open the doors of a van and spraying water inside, affecting people trying to work in the area. The driver was eventually forced to get out of the vehicle to chase them away.… pic.twitter.com/jZmMisNf2L — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) April 14, 2026

A third clip showed police officers pursuing and arresting those involved, with the suspects subsequently taken into custody at Patong Police Station for legal proceedings. Authorities indicated that the actions exceeded acceptable Songkran conduct and could have caused injury to officers performing their official duties. The behaviour was described as intentional and disruptive, particularly given the number of individuals involved and the coordinated manner in which they singled out law enforcement personnel.

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The incident has raised broader concerns about maintaining safety and order during large-scale festival events, especially in major tourist destinations like Patong, where thousands of international visitors gather each year to take part in the traditional New Year water festival. Police have confirmed that legal action will proceed against those detained, while authorities continue to monitor festival activities to ensure public safety throughout the remaining Songkran period. Officials have also reminded visitors that while Songkran is a time of celebration, respect for law enforcement and local customs remains expected at all times.

-Thailand News (TN)