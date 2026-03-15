French-Arab Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Phuket

PHUKET — A 46-year-old French national of Arab origin, identified as Faisal, has been arrested in Phuket on charges of attempted murder in France, following a coordinated operation between Thai immigration authorities and the French Embassy.

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The arrest was announced after senior Thai immigration officials issued a directive to target foreign nationals evading criminal charges abroad and those attempting to engage in transnational crimes. Faisal was apprehended in the Rawai subdistrict, Muang district of Phuket, where he had been living since entering Thailand earlier this year.

International Cooperation

The arrest followed a request for assistance from French authorities after Faisal was identified as the subject of a French arrest warrant and an Interpol red notice for attempted murder involving a firearm. Coordination between the French Embassy in Thailand and the Royal Thai Police was crucial in locating and detaining the suspect.

The Crime

According to police, the criminal case against Faisal originates from an altercation in France that escalated into gunfire, injuring another individual. Authorities in France suspect Faisal as the gunman responsible for the shooting. Following the incident, Faisal fled France and traveled to Thailand to evade prosecution.

Les french arabics ont quitté Pattaya depuis plusieurs années pour aller foutre le dawa à Phuket. — Dewshine 1984 (@Dewshine1984) March 15, 2026

Entry and Arrest

Records indicate that Faisal entered Thailand on January 23, 2026, on a visa-exemption scheme that permitted him to stay until March 23, 2026. Once his residence in Phuket was identified through investigative work, immigration officers moved quickly to arrest him.

Upon detention, Faisal confirmed his identity and acknowledged awareness of the charges against him. Thai authorities subsequently revoked his permission to stay in the kingdom.

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Custody and Deportation

Faisal is currently in Phuket Immigration custody, awaiting further legal proceedings and potential deportation to France to face the attempted murder charges. The arrest demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to cooperating with international partners in apprehending fugitives and preventing the kingdom from becoming a safe haven for those fleeing criminal prosecution abroad.

-Thailand News (TN)