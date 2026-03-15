Dutch Man Falls to Death at Pattaya Condo

PATTAYA — A 37-year-old Dutch man has died after falling from height at a condominium in the Jomtien area of Pattaya during the early hours of March 14, 2026, prompting a police investigation into the cause of the incident.

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Officers from Pattaya City Police Station were alerted to the fatal fall shortly after midnight. Authorities are now working to determine from which floor the man fell and the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Incident

At approximately 12:10 a.m., the Deputy Inspector (Investigation) at Pattaya City Police Station received a report that a person had fallen from height inside a high-rise condominium. He informed his superior, the superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, before traveling to the scene with officers and volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya rescue foundation. Emergency personnel quickly secured the area on arrival.

The incident occurred at a 31-storey condominium building including a rooftop level. The victim’s body was discovered on the fifth floor, which houses the building’s swimming pool and recreational area for residents. He was found lying on the ground with fatal injuries, including a fractured skull and broken limbs, with blood covering the floor.

Crime Scene Investigation

Police immediately cordoned off the area and prevented unrelated individuals from approaching the scene while evidence was documented. Officers conducted an initial inspection and photographed the area as part of the investigation. Rescue personnel remained on standby as authorities continued their examination.

Witness Account

A condominium maintenance technician, who requested anonymity, told police he heard a loud noise resembling a vehicle crashing into a wall shortly before the discovery. Residents then reported that someone had fallen from above. When the technician went to investigate, he found the foreign man lying in a pool of blood and immediately contacted rescue services and police.

Investigation Challenges

Investigators said they have not yet confirmed which unit the deceased may have been staying in or the floor from which he fell. Police plan to coordinate with the condominium’s management office to check resident records and determine whether the man was a registered guest or tenant. CCTV footage from inside the building will also be reviewed in detail.

Autopsy Pending

Authorities have documented the scene and collected evidence before transferring the body to the Police General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The autopsy is expected to help determine the precise cause of death and clarify the circumstances surrounding the fall. Police say further steps will follow in accordance with legal procedures once the investigation progresses.

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Officials have not yet indicated whether foul play is suspected. The investigation remains ongoing as officers continue to gather information from witnesses, building management, and surveillance footage.

-Thailand News (TN)