Chinese National Dies After Assault Inside Unlicensed Pattaya Host Club

PATTAYA — A 39-year-old Chinese national has died after being assaulted inside an unlicensed host club in South Pattaya, prompting a major police investigation and calls for the venue to be permanently shut down.

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Emergency services received a report at 11:05 p.m. on May 6, 2026, of a serious assault at the Vegas Exclusive Club in South Pattaya. Police from Pattaya City Police Station, along with local officials and rescue workers, rushed to the scene. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found unconscious with severe facial injuries — swelling to his left eye, a torn lip and multiple bruises across his body.

Despite prolonged resuscitation efforts by emergency responders, the man could not be saved. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Staff and foreign tourists were present at the venue when officers arrived, but some individuals fled before they could be detained. Six employees were taken in for questioning.

According to initial staff statements, the victim had been intoxicated and playing snooker before becoming agitated. He reportedly climbed onto a VIP table, an act that angered others in the club and triggered a violent confrontation. Witnesses said a group assault broke out, subsided briefly, and then escalated again before the man collapsed and lost consciousness.

Chinese Tourist Beaten to Death in Illegal Pattaya Club as VIP Table Clash Turns Fatal A 39-year-old Chinese tourist died after a violent assault inside an unlicensed nightlife venue in Pattaya late on May 6, 2026. Read More:👇#Pattaya #pattayanews #ThailandNews #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/jVFRumk7pn — Chrome Crumpet (@ChromeCrumpet) May 6, 2026

Police have expressed skepticism about the initial accounts provided by staff and are continuing to question witnesses while reviewing closed-circuit television footage from inside the club. Investigators are working to identify all individuals involved, including both staff and VIP customers who are believed to have fled the scene. Authorities have secured the premises and restricted access during the investigation.

Officials from the local administration confirmed that the venue was operating without a licence and had been illegally providing entertainment services. They plan to recommend that the Chon Buri governor order the club’s immediate closure.

The case has drawn attention to the proliferation of unlicensed entertainment venues in Pattaya — establishments that operate outside the law, often attract a clientele seeking exclusivity, and sometimes become settings for violence that might otherwise be prevented by proper oversight and security. A man is dead, beaten inside a club that should not have been open. The suspects are at large, and the investigation is just beginning.

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Police are now focusing on locating those responsible and establishing the precise sequence of events that led to the fatal assault. Further legal action is expected against both the perpetrators and the operators of the unlicensed venue. For the family of the Chinese national, waiting for news thousands of miles away, the hope is that justice will be swift. But in a case involving an unlicensed club, fleeing suspects and conflicting statements, swift justice is far from certain. The investigation continues, and the questions multiply: Who threw the punches? Who ran? And why was the club open at all?

-Thailand News (TN)