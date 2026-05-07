Foreign Tourists Perform Obscene Acts in Sea Off Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA — A group of eight foreign tourists, believed to be Russian nationals, has sparked widespread outrage after being filmed engaging in sexually explicit behaviour in the sea off Pattaya beach in the early hours of May 6, 2026 — an incident that reportedly lasted nearly an hour and continued despite repeated verbal warnings from onlookers.

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The video, shared online by a social media page, shows four couples entering the water near Soi 13/4 along Pattaya Beach Road at approximately 3:00 a.m. Witnesses initially thought the group was simply swimming, but their behaviour quickly escalated into what observers described as sexually explicit acts, including open embracing, kissing and what appeared to be intercourse in the shallow water.

A 44-year-old witness, identified as Mr. Mon, said the group appeared heavily intoxicated and seemed unconcerned by the presence of other tourists and locals who had gathered on the beach. Bystanders shouted warnings, asking the couples to stop, but they were ignored. Some onlookers recorded videos, while others attempted to intervene directly — all to no avail.

Mr. Mon said one couple eventually left the scene after noticing they were being filmed, but the others remained, continuing their behaviour before eventually leaving without confrontation. The entire episode reportedly lasted nearly an hour, turning a public beach into an unintended adult theatre.

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The footage has since circulated widely on social media, prompting strong public reaction. Critics have described the behaviour as deeply inappropriate for a public setting and damaging to Thailand’s reputation as a family-friendly destination. Many noted that similar incidents involving foreign tourists have occurred in the past, raising questions about whether enforcement is strong enough to deter such behaviour.

Pattaya beach is a public space visited by families, children and tourists from around the world. Acts of the kind allegedly performed by the eight tourists are not only offensive to local cultural norms but also potentially illegal under Thai laws governing public indecency.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any laws were broken but have begun reviewing the incident. Officials are expected to determine if legal action is warranted against those identified in the footage and to consider measures to improve oversight and maintain order along the beach during late-night hours.

The incident has also reignited debate about the behaviour of some foreign tourists in Pattaya, a city that has worked hard to shed its old image as a haven for sex tourism and rebrand itself as a destination for families and couples. Acts such as those allegedly committed by the eight tourists threaten to undo years of reputation management in a single night.

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For now, the group remains unidentified and uncharged. But the video is online, the witnesses are many, and the damage to Pattaya’s image is already done. Whether authorities will track down the eight tourists and hold them accountable will be a test of whether Thailand is serious about protecting its reputation — or whether the beach at 3:00 a.m. is essentially a lawless zone. The families who visit Pattaya expecting a clean, safe environment deserve an answer. So do the hoteliers and business owners who depend on those families for their livelihoods. The ball is now in the court of Thai law enforcement.

-Thailand News (TN)