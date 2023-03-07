Foreign Couple Caught on Viral Video Allegedly Performing Obscene Acts in Pattaya
A foreign couple were caught on camera appearing to be performing obscene sexual acts in public next to the under construction Pattaya Music Festival stage on Pattaya Beach.
A two minute video clip of a foreign couple performing obscene acts went viral in Pattaya social media this week after a concerned citizen filmed the footage and released it online.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News
