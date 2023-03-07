Foreign Couple Caught on Viral Video Allegedly Performing Obscene Acts in Pattaya

March 7, 2023 TN
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A foreign couple were caught on camera appearing to be performing obscene sexual acts in public next to the under construction Pattaya Music Festival stage on Pattaya Beach.

A two minute video clip of a foreign couple performing obscene acts went viral in Pattaya social media this week after a concerned citizen filmed the footage and released it online.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



