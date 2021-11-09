November 9, 2021

Mayor hails Pattaya Music Festival as success

Pattaya Music Festival

Pattaya Music Festival. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg. CC BY 4.0.




CHON BURI: The Pattaya Music Festival has been hailed as a success amid strict Covid-19 control measures and was expected to generate at least 100 million baht in the first week, with the entire event predicted to generate over 600 million baht.

Pattaya City Municipality mayor Sonthaya Klunplome on Tuesday said the Pattaya Music Festival 2021 was well-received.

