Prayut orders agencies to mitigate effects of storm surge









BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has acknowledged updates on the floods in Bangkok and vicinity provinces which were triggered by storm surges in the Gulf of Thailand, and has ordered all agencies to quickly assist people in flooded areas. Meanwhile, the government spokesman has asserted that the prime minister is aware of developments affecting the public and the government is not remaining idle to the problems.

Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana spoke of the current (9 Nov) flooding in many areas of Greater Bangkok, attributing the inundation to the abnormally high tide and the inflow of water from upper Thailand. As a result, the water level in the Chao Phraya River rose and overflows occurred in areas located outside flood barriers. Some of the affected localities in Bangkok are Charoen Nakhon, Charoen Krung, Rama 3, and Ratburana. Parts of Samutprakan are also affected.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

