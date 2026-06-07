From Misty Peaks to Coastal Reaches: ‘feel all the feelings’ and Discover the Unforgettable Emotions of Thailand

Bangkok, 4 June 2026 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites visitors to embark on a journey to experience the charm of Thailand across its four regions, from the misty mountain peaks of the North to the turquoise waters of the South. They are invited to immense themselves in diverse atmospheres and join the “feel all the feelings” campaign, opening their hearts to every sensation. Discover “Amazing Thailand” through an array of breathtaking destinations and engage with fresh perspectives on Thai tourism that await one’s personal discovery of value, meaning, and lasting impressions at every moment.

TAT Inspires Travel across Thailand with LISA through ‘Feel All the Feelings’

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “TAT is delivering inspiration through the ‘feel all the feelings’ campaign, inviting everyone to discover the wonders of Thailand. We aim to offer travel experiences that go beyond the journey itself, capturing every emotion and feeling that arises along the way amidst the beauty of Thailand in each season. Each period possesses its own unique charm, particularly during the rainy season when nature is exceptionally beautiful, hearty, and vibrant. Furthermore, having ‘LISA’ share the charm of Thailand as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador helps inspire visitors to perceive Thailand through a lens that is more deeply connected to emotions and feelings. Whether it be the North, Northeast, Central, or Southern regions, every location is not merely a travel destination, but a place where people can go to discover their own stories, impressions, and meaningful moments in every journey.”

Experience the Refreshing Atmosphere amidst the Mist in the “North”

The journey begins at “Phu Langka Forest Park” in Phayao Province, a premier destination for mist enthusiasts. Each morning, the world appears to be draped in a vast white shroud, nestled amongst undulating mountain ranges and crisp, cool air, creating a scene of ethereal beauty. Continue to “Wat Chedi Luang Varavihara” in Chiang Mai Province, which exudes an even greater sense of majesty and sanctity under a light drizzle. The dark, ancient brickwork contrasted against the overcast sky captures the serene charm of Lanna, steeped in historical narrative. Meanwhile, the “Floating Pagodas of Wat Phutthabat Sutthawat” in Lampang Province offer a destination reminiscent of a fantasy film. Long stairways ascend to elegant white pagodas perched atop mountain peaks, surrounded by swirling mist and panoramic mountain vistas. Further north, Chiang Rai during the rainy season is when the “Tea Plantation” showcases the verdant lushness of the highlands. The rows of tea bushes stretching across the hillsides resemble a magnificent green carpet. Savouring a cup of hot tea amidst the cool air and gentle rain transforms an ordinary moment into a truly memorable experience. For those seeking a slower pace of life, “Ban Rak Thai” in Mae Hong Son Province remains a valley village brimming with timeless charm. Earthen houses situated by the lake, the warm glow of evening lights, and the mist drifting over the water make this place feel like a small fairytale town that leaves a lasting impression on every visitor.

Discover the Wonders of Nature in the “Northeast”

When the lotuses are in full bloom across the water’s surface, the “Red Lotus Sea” in

Udon Thani Province offers a spectacle of beauty that is virtually unparalleled. A moment when small boats glide gently through a vast expanse of pink blossoms, stretching as far as the eye can see in the morning sunlight, is simultaneously serene and romantic. Meanwhile, “Sam Phan Bok” in Ubon Ratchathani Province continues to captivate visitors with its natural rock formations in the heart of the Mekong River. Thousands of stone basins, eroded by the currents into extraordinary shapes, serve as a remarkable testament to the grandeur of Thailand’s natural landscape.

Experience a Variety of Styles and Emotions in the “Central Region”

Despite its location in the heart of the city, “Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan” in Bangkok remains an iconic symbol of timeless beauty. The reflections from the Chao Phraya River accentuate the prominence of the white prang, making it appear more magnificent than ever. As the sun gradually sets, the warm glow of the illumination hitting the prang, coupled with the shimmering reflections on the water, imbues the riverside with a charm as captivating as a masterpiece painting. Another essential destination for nature lovers is “Huai Mae Khamin Waterfall” in Kanchanaburi Province. During the monsoon season when the cascades flow in full force across every tier, the crystalline blue water set within the luxuriant forest offer a natural sanctuary that perfectly alleviates one’s stress.

Immerse ourselves in the Seas and Forests of the “South”

“Laem Had on Ko Yao Yai”, Phang Nga Province, epitomises the serenity of the Southern seas. The white sandbar, as fine as powder, stretches into the ocean, creating a stunning contrast against the turquoise waters that appear almost like a painting. This location is ideal for swimming, kayaking, and witnessing romantic sunrises and sunsets. To conclude the journey, “Khao Sok National Park” in Surat Thani Province is a realm of ancient rainforests characterised by towering limestone cliffs and emerald-green lakes. The morning mist drifting over the water’s surface creates a tranquil atmosphere, as if nature itself is embracing every visitor. For those wishing to experience the luscious beauty of the reservoir views, the rainy season is an unmissable time to visit. Nature enthusiasts can also fully enjoy the park’s waterfalls during this period when the water flow is at its most spectacular. Meanwhile, activities such as scenic boat tours across the reservoir or relaxing on a floating raft house allow visitors to experience the enduring charm of Khao Sok throughout the year.

In addition to exploring the wonders of Thailand, visitors can further enhance their experience through the “Feel All the feelings, Seeking Thailand’s Wonders.” By participating in the Buddy Rewards programme, visitors can collect points by checking in at designated tourist attractions nationwide. Participants stand a chance to win one of 100 Photo boxes, each containing Amazing Thailand Ambassador Key Visual photocards featuring various attractions, along with a set of hologram stickers upon accumulating 2,000 Buddy Reward points, including bonus points earned by visiting at least two locations featured by LISA as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador.

Alternatively, visitors can collect receipts totalling a minimum of 2,000 Baht from any TAT-certified establishment under three specific programmes: Trusted Thailand certified businesses, winners of the Thailand Tourism Awards (Kinnaree Awards) 2025, or establishments rated under STAR (Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating) programme. This provides an opportunity to win one of 400 exclusive regional souvenirs, including “55 Must-Visit Cities” T-shirts in black or white, a multipurpose scarf, and a silver metal keychain equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, allowing winners to connect with “feel all the feelings” promotional content anytime, anywhere. The activities run from now until 31 July 2026. For those participating via receipt collection, registration is open until 3 August 2026, with the official announcement of prize winners scheduled for 31 August.

Official rules, terms, and conditions of these two activities are available online at https://www.tatnews.org/2026/04/tat-inspires-travel-across-thailand-with-lisa-through-feel-all-the-feelings-seeking-thailands-wonders-inviting-travellers-to-discover-thailand-and-win-five-styles-of-exclu/

TAT Releases Teaser of ‘Feel All The Feelings’, featuring LISA as Amazing Thailand Ambassador

Sometimes, the most rewarding journey is not necessarily the one that takes us the furthest, but rather the one that allows us to “feel all the feelings” as the significant meaning of life can be revealed through myriads of emotions and the profound beauty of Thailand that awaits discovery.

By Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)