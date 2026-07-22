Australian Tourist Found Dead in Phuket Villa Pool

PHUKET, Thailand — A 45-year-old Australian woman has died after being found unconscious in the private swimming pool of a luxury villa on Phuket’s east coast, prompting a comprehensive investigation by local authorities.

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The incident occurred at The Cape Yamu, an exclusive beachfront resort where the woman was vacationing with her husband and other relatives. According to police reports, family members discovered the victim submerged and unresponsive in the water. They immediately pulled her from the pool and began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while emergency services were dispatched to the scene. Rescue personnel continued life-saving efforts before transporting the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead despite the combined efforts of her relatives, first responders, and medical staff.

In response to the tragedy, the Royal Thai Police have opened a formal investigation to establish a clear timeline of events leading up to the discovery. Investigators are currently conducting interviews with the victim’s family members and other witnesses, reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the resort, and collecting physical evidence from the scene. Authorities have emphasized that the primary focus of the inquiry is to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the incident rather than jumping to immediate conclusions.

An Australian tourist has died after drowning in the swimming pool of a luxury villa in Phuket, police said. The 45-year-old woman was staying at The Cape Yamu with her husband and relatives when she was found submerged in the pool. Family members pulled her from the water,… pic.twitter.com/lhxpOpZkB7 — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 22, 2026

At this stage, no official cause of death has been released, and police have not indicated any suspicion of foul play. The victim’s body will undergo a mandatory post-mortem examination at a local hospital to determine the exact medical cause of death. In accordance with standard diplomatic protocols for incidents involving foreign nationals, Thai officials are also expected to formally notify the Australian Embassy to facilitate consular assistance for the grieving family.

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The investigation remains highly active as authorities work to piece together the final moments before the woman was found in the water.

-Thailand News (TN)