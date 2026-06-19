Man Drives SUV Into Bangkok University Pool After Rent Dispute With Mother

BANGKOK, Thailand — A 29-year-old man drove his sport utility vehicle into a swimming pool on a university campus in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district early this morning, an erratic act authorities believe was triggered by severe stress following a heated argument with his mother over financial support.

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The bizarre incident unfolded at approximately 5:45 a.m. when the man, whose identity has been withheld by authorities, drove his white SUV onto the university grounds in Pathum Wan. As the vehicle approached the aquatic facility, campus security guards attempted to intercept and stop the driver. However, the man ignored their commands, accelerated the vehicle, crashed through a physical barrier, and plunged directly into the water.

According to the preliminary findings of the investigating officers, the dangerous maneuver was the culmination of a domestic dispute. The suspect had recently engaged in a fierce argument with his mother after requesting that she help cover the costs of his condominium rent, which amounts to approximately 27,000 baht per month. When she refused his request for financial assistance, the man reportedly became highly distressed, ultimately leading to the reckless decision to drive the vehicle into the pool.

A 29-year-old man was injured after driving his car into a pool inside Chulalongkorn University, in front of the Sasapol Building in Pathum Wan district, Bangkok, early Thursday morning, following a dispute with his mother over condominium rent payments.#Bangkok… pic.twitter.com/m9wLdruMSi — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 18, 2026

Emergency responders and rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving alerts about the submerged vehicle. The driver was successfully extracted from the flooded SUV and was found to have sustained only minor injuries. He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Fortunately, no other individuals were harmed during the incident, and there were no other casualties reported.

Law enforcement officials have launched a comprehensive investigation to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the crash. Beyond establishing the factual timeline of the event, investigators are currently examining the driver’s mental state and evaluating the underlying psychological motives that led to the extreme action.

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As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on piecing together the complete timeline of events and assessing the driver’s psychological well-being.

-Thailand News (TN)