Indian Leader Complains Over Indecent Exposure Amid Pattaya Herbal Scam Surge

PATTAYA, Thailand — The president of the Indian Association of Pattaya has filed a formal police complaint after a man allegedly exposed himself while the community leader was recording a video warning tourists about widespread herbal medicine scams in the coastal city. The incident, which occurred on June 16, 2026, has brought renewed scrutiny to a growing network of suspected frauds targeting foreign visitors in Pattaya.

Indian Tourist Alleges Herbal Remedy Scam in Pattaya

Lakshman Singh reported the matter to investigators at the Pattaya City Police Station at approximately 9:00 p.m. He stated that the confrontation took place while he was filming an awareness campaign about the alleged deceptive sales tactics used by certain herbal product vendors. Following the report, police summoned both individuals for questioning. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Pakistani national Mr. Tario, was fined 2,000 baht for insulting another person in public and subsequently released.

The issue of tourist exploitation was further highlighted at the police station when a Bangladeshi visitor arrived to report a separate but related incident. The tourist stated he had been coerced into paying more than 10,000 baht after being approached by a group of Pakistani men near Pattaya Beach. According to the victim, the men used an interpreter to claim they could offer herbal remedies that would reduce abdominal fat and enhance physical performance. Despite his repeated refusals, the tourist alleged that he was surrounded by the men and felt physically unsafe. He was forced to purchase honey from a convenience store before being escorted to a local herbal medicine shop, where products were aggressively demonstrated and mixed for him. Fearing for his safety, he eventually handed over the money.

To verify the complaint, journalists accompanied the tourist to the establishment in question. The premises were heavily shielded with opaque boards and prominently displayed signs prohibiting photography. Inside, two Thai women were operating the counter, while several Pakistani men loitered outside, quickly dispersing upon the arrival of the media and the victim. When questioned, most staff members declined to comment. However, one female employee eventually acknowledged that Pakistani nationals routinely approach tourists in beach and tourist areas to direct them to the shop, where herbal products are sold at highly inflated prices. She also revealed that the business is owned by a Pakistani man married to a Thai woman.

Pattaya Thailand just witnessed peak Indo-Pak Diplomacy over Fairness Cream: Pakistani tried to scam Indian with instant fairness cream.

Multiple mutual scam attempts failed, then turned into instant street fist fight along with thai lady. Even fellow scammers can’t trust each… pic.twitter.com/GEPxFXRrIr — Dᴇɴɴɪs Tʜᴇ Mᴇɴᴀᴄᴇ (@Insolent_Bandit) June 17, 2026

Following negotiations at the scene, the shop agreed to refund 8,000 baht to the victim, claiming that a deduction was applied because his original payment was made in euros. The tourist accepted the partial refund but decided to cut his vacation short, opting to fly back to Bangladesh the following day as he no longer felt secure in the area.

Investigators familiar with the case noted that this is not an isolated occurrence. Similar complaints have been frequently reported by Indian and other foreign tourists, with financial losses ranging from tens of thousands of baht to well over 100,000 baht in some instances.

Authorities are now expected to conduct a comprehensive examination of the allegations. The ongoing probe will focus on the activities of the intermediaries, the authenticity and safety of the herbal products being sold, the supply chain of the goods, and whether the business is operating in full compliance with Thai commercial and consumer protection laws.

Pattaya Authorities Crack Down on Foreign-Owned Shops Allegedly Scamming Tourists

As the investigation continues, local law enforcement is working to dismantle the suspected scam networks and ensure the safety of the millions of international visitors who flock to Pattaya each year.

-Thailand News (TN)