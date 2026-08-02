Thai Operator, 11 Myanmar Nationals Arrested for Drugs in Bangkok Pub Raid

BANGKOK, Thailand – Authorities have arrested a Thai pub operator and eleven Myanmar nationals following a raid on an unlicensed entertainment venue in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district early Sunday morning. The operation resulted in multiple charges related to drug use, underage access, and illegal alcohol sales, the Bangkok Post reported.

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Police conducted the search at an unregistered building on Pradit Manutham 2 Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. Upon entering the premises, officers discovered patrons dancing to loud music and consuming illicit substances. During the search, authorities seized half a gram of ketamine along with associated drug paraphernalia, while also noting that beer was being served at the unlicensed establishment.

The eleven Myanmar customers found on the premises were subsequently charged with drug abuse. Among the group was a teenager under the age of eighteen. Authorities also noted that several of the individuals did not have their passports in their possession, a violation of Thai immigration regulations requiring foreign nationals to carry their travel documents at all times.

Eleven Myanmar nationals, one a young teenager, were caught with ketamine at an illegal pub in Wang Thonglang district, Bangkok, raided by police early Sunday morning. The Thai proprietor was also arrested. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/oWxvhI76io — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) August 2, 2026

The Thai proprietor of the venue was taken into custody and faces a comprehensive list of charges. He has been accused of facilitating drug abuse on the premises, permitting a minor to enter an illegal entertainment venue, and selling alcohol without a valid license. Additionally, he is charged with illegally operating a place of entertainment and conducting business, including the sale of alcohol, outside of legally permitted hours.

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The arrested individuals have been processed by local authorities, and investigations into the unregistered venue’s operations are ongoing.

-Thailand News (TN)