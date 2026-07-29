Buried Motorcycle Parts of Missing Russian Siblings Discovered in Pattaya Forest

PATTAYA, Thailand — The disassembled motorcycle belonging to two Russian siblings who have been missing since Sunday was discovered buried in a forest in Pattaya’s Huay Yai subdistrict on Wednesday morning, intensifying the search for the youths and raising strong suspicions of foul play.

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Local officials, guided by closed-circuit television footage tracking the last known movements of the individuals involved in the case, located parts of a black Honda ADV150 motorcycle buried near a village in the Huay Yai area at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Prior to the discovery, reports indicated that a group of four men carrying digging tools had been observed in the vicinity late Tuesday night. When the search team arrived at the forest location to investigate, the individuals fled the scene. Sources noted that the burial site is in close proximity to the residence of a male suspect known locally by the nickname “Pong.”

The missing siblings, 17-year-old Roman Nazimova and 22-year-old Diana Nazimova, were last seen leaving their family home at the Bristol Park Pattaya housing estate in the early hours of Sunday. Their mother, Zarina Nazimova, reported them missing to the Huay Yai police on Tuesday. She stated that the pair had departed around 4:00 a.m. wearing casual clothing and carrying their mobile phones, presumably for a brief trip to a nearby convenience store. The family has resided in the housing estate since 2018, with the children joining their mother in 2021. Authorities have noted that the siblings are fluent in Russian and English but do not speak Thai, a factor that investigators are considering as the search continues.

Update: Auths recovered Honda ADV150 moto of 2 young missing Russ. siblings. Found dismantled & buried in forest nr Pattaya after 4 susp. men fled, spotted digging. Russ. youth still missing. pic.twitter.com/CCvToEKVrN — Personal Thailand (@PersonalThai) July 29, 2026

Surveillance footage has provided a critical timeline of the pair’s final movements. The video captured the siblings departing the housing estate on the black Honda ADV150, bearing the Chon Buri license plate 4-Kor Sor 6379, and exchanging greetings with security personnel at the gate. The motorcycle was subsequently tracked to the Map Ta Phut-Na Jomtien motorway toll plaza at 4:21 a.m., where it made a U-turn. The siblings were then observed parking on a frontage road to converse with another motorcyclist. By 4:31 a.m., both motorcycles were seen traveling together along the frontage road near Wat Bang Yai. The final confirmed sighting of the pair occurred at 4:33 a.m. as their motorcycle reached a traffic light beneath the Ban Sak Ngaeo motorway bridge, after which they vanished from surveillance coverage.

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Local authorities and law enforcement agencies are maintaining an intensive, coordinated search operation for the two youths. The discovery of the dismantled vehicle has prompted a heightened police presence in the area, with investigators actively working to identify the suspects who fled the scene and to determine the current whereabouts of the missing siblings.

-Thailand News (TN)