Search Underway for Missing Thai Travel YouTuber in Georgia

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara is urgently coordinating with local authorities in Georgia to locate a prominent Thai travel YouTuber who has gone missing while on a solo content-creation trip in the Caucasus nation.

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The 27-year-old vlogger, Bowontat Pengsook, widely known online by his moniker “Hlun Solo,” has been out of contact with his family since July 13. The alarming development was brought to public attention on July 28 when his elder brother, posting under the name “Klose Mos,” issued an urgent missing person appeal on social media. The family reported that all communication via phone and digital channels abruptly ceased shortly after the vlogger embarked on his journey, leaving his relatives, particularly the grandmother who raised him, in a state of deep anxiety regarding his safety and well-being.

In response to the family’s plea, the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, which maintains diplomatic and consular jurisdiction over Georgia, has activated its emergency protocols. Diplomatic officials are actively liaising with Georgian law enforcement and relevant local agencies to track the missing content creator’s last known movements and determine his current whereabouts. The family has publicly expressed profound gratitude to government officials and the broader community for their swift and compassionate support during this distressing period.

As the search intensifies, the family has issued a strong appeal to the public and social media users to exercise caution. They are urging individuals to share only verified information originating directly from the family or official government sources. Authorities and relatives alike have warned against the circulation of unverified claims or rumors, emphasizing that misinformation could severely disrupt official search operations and inflict further emotional distress on the grieving family. Anyone possessing reliable information or potential clues regarding Bowontat’s location is strongly encouraged to contact the family or relevant diplomatic officials immediately.

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Bowontat, a native of the Somdet district in Kalasin province, has built a massive digital following by documenting his budget-friendly, solo adventures around the globe. Having diligently saved money while studying and working to fund his dream of international travel, he has amassed an audience of over 2.5 million followers on Facebook and more than 900,000 subscribers on YouTube. His sudden disappearance has sent shockwaves through his extensive online community, prompting an outpouring of moral support and shared appeals for his safe return.

-Thailand News (TN)