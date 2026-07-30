El Niño Drought Forces Water Rationing on Koh Samui

KOH SAMUI, Thailand — The popular tourist island of Koh Samui has been forced to implement strict water rationing after a prolonged dry spell, exacerbated by El Niño weather patterns, slashed the island’s clean water production capacity to approximately 40 percent of normal levels.

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The Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) reported a severe deficit between supply and demand. While the underwater pipeline connecting the island to the Surat Thani mainland currently supplies about 16,000 cubic meters of water per day, the average daily demand on the island stands at roughly 34,000 cubic meters. This significant shortfall has compelled the PWA to initiate a rotating water supply schedule across different zones of the island to manage the scarce resources.

The shortage has created immediate challenges for both residents and the local tourism industry. Authorities have urged the public and businesses to conserve water, store it during active supply periods, and prepare for temporary interruptions. Properties situated at higher elevations have been particularly hard hit by the reduced water pressure and availability. Consequently, many hotels and larger commercial enterprises have been forced to purchase supplemental water trucked in from off-island sources to maintain their daily operations and accommodate guests.

Deputy Minister of Interior Jeseth Thaiseth instructs the Provincial Waterworks Authority to urgently resolve the severe tap water shortage in Koh Samui. See more: https://t.co/fW8KJuNgLB#KohSamui #WaterSupply #WaterSecurity #ProvincialWaterworksAuthority #MinistryOfInterior… pic.twitter.com/RMVI7dZJ9c — NBT WORLD (@NBTWORLDNews) July 29, 2026

In response to the crisis, which has been affecting the island since Monday, the Interior Ministry has mandated a series of urgent mitigation measures. Deputy Interior Minister Jeseth Thaiseth announced that the PWA is actively working to increase the volume of water transmitted through the undersea pipeline by approximately 4,000 cubic meters per day. Concurrently, technical crews are repairing a damaged reverse osmosis treatment system, and authorities are meticulously managing all available raw water resources to maximize local production capabilities.

To further alleviate the strain, the ministry is coordinating with the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation to initiate artificial rain operations as soon as meteorological conditions permit. Deputy Minister Thaiseth has also directed the PWA to submit daily progress reports, develop robust contingency plans in the event the shortage persists, and maintain transparent, regular communication with the public regarding supply schedules to help residents better plan their water usage.

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Looking beyond the immediate emergency, authorities have tasked the PWA with formulating a comprehensive, long-term water security strategy. This forward-looking plan will focus on expanding raw water sources, upgrading production facilities, improving transmission networks, and fortifying the island’s overall water infrastructure to sustainably support Koh Samui’s continued growth and development.

-Thailand News (TN)