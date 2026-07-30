Thai Youtuber ‘Hlun Solo’ Found Dead In Tbilisi Hotel Room

TBILISI, Georgia / BANGKOK, Thailand — A 27-year-old Thai travel vlogger, widely known online as “Hlun Solo,” has been found dead in a hotel room in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, more than two weeks after his family last had contact with him.

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Georgian police confirmed the death on Wednesday and have officially opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which local media reports have described as unclear. The discovery brings a tragic end to a desperate search initiated after the content creator’s family lost all communication with him on July 13.

Prior to the confirmation of his death, the vlogger’s brother had issued a public appeal for information, stating that all attempts to reach him via phone or other digital channels had failed. A family friend who had been actively assisting in the search efforts subsequently confirmed that the family has been formally notified of his passing. In the days leading up to the discovery, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been working closely with Georgian local officials, the honorary consul-designate, and a network of Thai volunteers in the region to assist in tracing the missing vlogger’s whereabouts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the repatriation of the remains of Bowornthat Pengsuk, the travel content creator known as “Hlun Solo,” after authorities in Georgia confirmed his death. The cause of death remains under investigation. See more:… pic.twitter.com/Y6pHdlNHBA — NBT WORLD (@NBTWORLDNews) July 30, 2026

The young content creator, whose real name was Bowornthat Pengsuk, had traveled to Georgia earlier in the month to film footage and gather material for his popular online features, which focused on solo, budget-friendly backpacking. His authentic and inspiring approach to travel had earned him a massive digital following, amassing 2.5 million followers on Facebook and 950,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

His personal journey was a significant part of his appeal to his audience. Born into poverty in Kalasin province, he was raised by his grandmother following the passing of his father. After working in a factory upon finishing high school, he demonstrated remarkable perseverance by winning a scholarship to the prestigious Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, where he earned a degree in political science. He ultimately chose to turn his passion for exploration into a full-time career, using his platform to showcase his global experiences and his dedication to saving money to pursue his dreams.

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The sudden and tragic loss has sent shockwaves through his extensive online community and the broader travel content creation sphere. Authorities in Georgia are continuing their examination of the scene to determine the exact cause and circumstances of his death.

-Thailand News (TN)