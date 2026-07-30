Thai Army Technician Loses Foot in Landmine Blast on Sa Kaeo Border

SA KAEO, Thailand — A Thai Army demining technician suffered severe injuries, including the loss of his left foot, after stepping on a landmine during a hazardous clearance operation in Sa Kaeo province on July 29.

Two Thai Soldiers Injured By Old Landmine Near Cambodian Border

The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. in a designated danger zone in Ban Nong Chan, located in the Non Mak Mun subdistrict of Khok Sung district, near the Cambodian border. The injured serviceman, identified as 44-year-old Sergeant Major First Class Udomsak Nukman, serves as a technical survey officer with M.Pan.30 under the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1 (HMAU 1). Following the blast, which also caused shrapnel wounds to his left arm, unit personnel administered immediate first aid at the scene before urgently transporting him to Aranyaprathet Hospital, where medical staff reported he remained conscious while receiving critical treatment.

The clearance operation is part of a joint mission coordinated by the Burapha Force and HMAU 1, operating under the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, with the objective of rendering the border area safe for local communities. According to the First Army Area, the hazardous zone encompasses a total of 80,800 square meters. To date, specialized teams have successfully cleared 62,000 square meters, representing approximately 76.73 percent of the total targeted area. During these meticulous operations, officials have discovered and safely neutralized 489 hazardous items, including 447 PMN mines, 39 MN79 mines, two POMZ-2 mines, and one piece of unexploded ordnance.

A mine-clearance officer was critically injured after stepping on a PMN mine during a technical survey in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo, at about 11am on Wednesday. The officer had detected a line of old mines and was examining the surrounding area to determine the boundaries of the… — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) July 29, 2026

In response to the incident, Lieutenant General Worayut Lueangsuwan, commander of the First Army Area, expressed deep concern and immediately directed the Burapha Force to reinforce strict, non-negligent safety protocols among all personnel involved in the demining efforts. The commander also issued orders to ensure the injured serviceman receives the highest standard of medical care, alongside all entitled welfare and support benefits. The army has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to continuing the clearance work until the area is declared completely safe for border residents.

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The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the lingering dangers in the region. Authorities have issued a strong advisory for both local residents and foreign visitors traveling in the rural parts of Khok Sung district to remain strictly on recognized roads and established routes. The public is urged to avoid entering undeveloped land or any restricted operational zones and to strictly follow all instructions provided by local officials and security personnel.

-Thailand News (TN)