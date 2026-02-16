Thai Navy Finds Newly Planted Landmines on Trat Border

TRAT – The Royal Thai Navy has accused unidentified opposing forces of planting deadly anti-personnel landmines in a disputed border area, calling the discovery a “grave violation” of international law, MCOT reported.

Navy spokesperson Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan confirmed that a clearing operation on Saturday, February 14, uncovered six newly deployed PMN-2 anti-personnel mines in the Ban Chamrak area. The devices were found in pristine condition, indicating they had been recently placed and were not leftover remnants from previous conflicts.

The operation was conducted under the “Trat Phikhat Phairi” plan, an initiative aimed at reclaiming and securing Thai sovereign territory. While clearing a tactical route along the border, officials also recovered three PMN-1 mines and one POMZ mine in adjacent areas.

The Navy emphasized Thailand’s strict adherence to the Thailand–Cambodia joint statement of December 27, 2025, which commits both nations to a humanitarian approach to mine clearance and prohibits the use or support of anti-personnel mines under any circumstances.

“The deployment of these weapons, particularly the newly placed PMN-2 models, represents a serious breach of international obligations,” the Navy stated. “Such actions pose significant risks to civilians and threaten border stability.”

Thailand announced it will systematically document the evidence and pursue legal action through international mechanisms to address the violation of mine-ban obligations. The Navy did not explicitly name the alleged perpetrators but referenced “opposing forces” in its statement, with the discovery occurring in an area long subject to territorial disputes.

