Soldier Injured in Landmine Blast in Sisaket

SI SA KET – A Thai soldier lost his left leg after stepping on a landmine during a security operation in Kanthararak district on Wednesday evening, the Royal Thai Army reported.

Eleventh Thai Soldier Loses Leg in Sisaket Landmine Blast

The incident occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. The injured soldier, identified as Private Pariwat Meemana of the 132nd Infantry Company, was immediately evacuated to a hospital for emergency treatment.

A soldier from Infantry Company 132 was seriously injured after stepping on a landmine while on duty in Si Sa Ket on 11 February 2026. The incident occurred at about 4.40pm on 11 February 2026 in Si Sa Ket, while the soldier—reported to be with Infantry Company 132 (Ror Yor Ror… — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) February 11, 2026

According to the Second Army Region, local military units have secured the area in accordance with safety protocols and are working to identify the type of explosive device involved.

Further details regarding the incident and the ongoing investigation were not immediately released.

-Thailand News (TN)