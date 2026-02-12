Russian Tourist Killed in Bus Collision on Phuket’s Beach Road

PHUKET — A 39-year-old Russian tourist died Sunday afternoon after being struck by a smart bus while attempting to cross a coastal road in Karon, authorities said, marking another fatal pedestrian incident in one of Phuket’s busiest tourist corridors.

The collision occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. on February 9, 2026, along Beach Road in Karon subdistrict, Muang district. Police said the victim, identified only as A. B. , was critically injured at the scene and later pronounced dead at Chalong Hospital.

Emergency responders from Karon municipality administered first aid before transporting the man to hospital, but medical staff were unable to save him.

According to an investigating officer at Karon Police Station, the bus driver remained at the scene and was taken in for questioning. A breathalyser test showed no alcohol in his system.

Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was standing with friends by the roadside when he suddenly attempted to cross. The driver was unable to stop in time. Police are reviewing footage from the bus’s onboard camera and nearby CCTV systems to determine the exact circumstances.

Authorities have notified the Russian Embassy in Bangkok of the death. Police stated that legal proceedings will follow Thai law, and the victim’s body will be released to relatives once investigative steps are complete.

The incident has renewed concerns over pedestrian safety along Phuket’s coastal roads, which carry heavy tourist traffic and have seen repeated accidents involving foreign visitors. No charges have been filed at this stage, pending a full investigation.

