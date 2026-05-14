Firearms found in a ‘Swedish’ citizen’s storage unit in Patong

PATONG, Phuket — A Swedish national of Arab origin is under investigation after staff at a self-storage facility in Patong discovered five firearms and 100 rounds of ammunition inside a rented locker that had remained unpaid for more than 120 days, according to local police and company officials.

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The discovery was made on May 13, 2026, when representatives of Mespace Self Storage Patong, located at the Jungceylon shopping centre on Rat Uthit 200 Pi Road in Patong, Kathu district, opened locker number 2184 to inspect its contents in accordance with company policy. The locker had been rented under the name Mr. Elmi Ahmed Mohamed, a Swedish citizen, who had failed to pay rental fees for more than four months and could no longer be reached through contact information on file.

“The locker was opened following standard procedures after repeated attempts to contact the renter proved unsuccessful,” said Mr. Kirakorn Chiewcharn, an authorized representative of the storage company. “During the inspection, staff immediately identified items that appeared to be firearms and ammunition, which are strictly prohibited under our rental agreements. We notified police without delay.”

Officers from Patong Police Station, including investigators from the station’s specialized unit, responded to the scene to examine the contents and secure the items for forensic analysis. Authorities confirmed that the cache included four Glock 9mm pistols and one CZ pistol, along with two boxes of 9mm ammunition containing 50 rounds each, for a total of 100 rounds.

“While preliminary assessment suggests the firearms may be legally registered, we are conducting a thorough examination to verify whether their possession and storage comply with all applicable Thai laws,” said a spokesperson for Patong Police. “Firearms regulations in Thailand are strict, and all cases involving weapons are treated with the utmost seriousness.”

Under Thai law, firearm ownership by foreign nationals is heavily restricted and generally requires special authorization, often tied to specific purposes such as sport shooting under licensed club membership. Even legally registered weapons must be stored and transported in accordance with detailed regulatory requirements. Authorities have not yet determined whether the weapons found in the storage locker were being held in compliance with these provisions.

The case has drawn attention to the responsibilities of self-storage operators when prohibited items are discovered on their premises, as well as broader questions about firearm handling by foreign residents in Thailand’s tourist destinations. While no arrests or formal charges have been announced at this stage, investigators are working to establish the origin of the firearms, verify all ownership and registration records, and determine whether additional legal action is warranted.

เหมือนหนังสายลับเลยอันนี้ 😅

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บริษัทให้เช่าพื้นที่เก็บของเปิดล็อกเกอร์

หลังผู้เช่าชาวสวีเดนค้างค่าเช่ากว่า 4 เดือนและติดต่อไม่ได้

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ภายในพบอาวุธปืน 5 กระบอก

เป็น Glock ขนาด 9 มม. 4 กระบอก

และ CZ อีก 1 กระบอก

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พร้อมกระสุนขนาด 9 มม. อีก 100 นัด pic.twitter.com/FfxfJlSeoy — Mintttch🐣 (@Mintttch2) May 13, 2026

“Self-storage facilities are not appropriate venues for keeping weapons, regardless of their legal status,” noted a Bangkok-based legal analyst who requested anonymity. “Thai law imposes clear obligations on both owners and custodians of firearms, and violations can carry significant penalties.”

Patong, one of Phuket’s most popular tourist areas, attracts large numbers of international visitors and long-term foreign residents. While the vast majority comply with local laws and regulations, authorities acknowledge that isolated incidents involving weapons or other prohibited items require prompt and careful handling to maintain public safety.

“We welcome visitors from around the world, and we expect all individuals within Thai territory to respect our laws,” said a representative from the Phuket Provincial Administration. “This incident is under investigation, and we trust that authorities will proceed with fairness and thoroughness.”

The Mespace Self Storage company has reiterated its commitment to cooperating fully with law enforcement and reviewing internal protocols to prevent similar occurrences. “The safety of our customers and staff is our highest priority,” Mr. Kirakorn stated. “We maintain strict policies regarding prohibited items and will continue to work closely with police to ensure compliance.”

For the Swedish national named in the rental agreement, authorities have indicated that consular officials from the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok have been notified in accordance with standard protocols. Embassy representatives are prepared to provide assistance regarding legal procedures and communication with Thai authorities, though they have not commented on the specifics of the case.

Investigators are also examining whether the storage locker contained any additional items of evidentiary value and whether the weapons may be connected to other individuals or activities. Digital records, rental documentation, and financial transactions associated with the account are being reviewed as part of the broader inquiry.

The Royal Thai Police have emphasized that the public plays an important role in supporting law enforcement efforts. “If individuals become aware of suspicious activity involving weapons or other prohibited items, we encourage them to report their concerns through official channels,” the police spokesperson added. “Community vigilance, combined with professional policing, helps maintain safe environments for everyone.”

As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone with relevant information about the firearms, the storage locker renter, or related circumstances to come forward. Further updates regarding forensic analysis, verification of registration records, and any potential legal proceedings are expected as Patong Police and specialized units advance their review.

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For now, the seized weapons remain in police custody pending the conclusion of all examinations. Authorities have committed to transparency within the bounds of judicial protocols and privacy considerations, and to ensuring that any enforcement actions are grounded in evidence and applicable law.

-Thailand News (TN)