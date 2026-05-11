Russian Tourists Arrested After Attacking Locals and Foreigners in Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand – Five Russian tourists were arrested after allegedly attacking Thai residents and foreign nationals during a disturbance in Phuket’s Midtown Walking Street area on Ratsada Road in Talat Yai Subdistrict, Mueang District. The incident, which unfolded in the early hours of May 10, 2026, caused panic among nearby residents and tourists after videos of the confrontation spread widely on social media.

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Police from Phuket City Police Station responded after receiving reports of a fight involving foreign tourists at around 12:50 AM. Pol. Lt. Sumet Petchruangthong, Deputy Investigator at Phuket City Police Station, said officers were dispatched following a report from the station’s radio centre regarding violence near the Krungsri Bank branch on Ratsada Road. Patrol officers arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control and identified the suspects as a group of five Russian men. Authorities named them as Iuri Bilegko, Anton Sabitov, Ivan Azanov, Evgeny Yakushev, and Vitaly Maslovskiy.

According to police, the group allegedly assaulted both Thai nationals and foreign tourists without any apparent reason. Witnesses and social media footage showed chaotic scenes in the busy entertainment district, prompting concern among locals and visitors in the area. All five suspects were taken into custody and transported to Phuket City Police Station for questioning and legal proceedings. The case was reported to Pol. Col. Chatree Chukaew, Superintendent of Phuket City Police Station, who is overseeing further action under Thai law.

The incident has renewed concerns over public safety in Phuket’s nightlife areas, particularly in locations popular with international tourists. The circulation of videos online quickly drew attention to the disturbance and sparked discussion over tourist behaviour and law enforcement responses in busy entertainment zones. Police have not yet released further details regarding possible charges or whether any injuries were sustained during the altercation.

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Authorities are expected to continue their investigation, including reviewing witness statements and footage recorded during the incident. The Daily News reported that officials have also not confirmed whether the suspects remain in custody or if additional measures will be introduced to strengthen security in the Midtown Walking Street area following the disturbance.

-Thailand News (TN)