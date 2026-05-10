Thailand Launches Crackdown on Unruly Tourists, Warning of Visa Revocation and Deportation

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Interior Ministry has ordered provincial authorities nationwide to take firm action against unruly foreign tourists, warning that offenders could face visa revocation and immediate deportation following reports of visitors breaking laws, intimidating local residents and misusing tourist visas in several provinces.

Phuket AI Cameras Catch Nigerian, Ivorian Overstayers

Interior Permanent Secretary Arsit Sampantharat, while supporting duties linked to the 48th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines, stated that inappropriate tourist behaviour had damaged Thailand’s tourism image and caused widespread concern among Thai citizens who feel increasingly powerless in their own country. He said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had instructed administrative officials, security agencies and tourism authorities to improve understanding of Thai culture and local ways of life among visitors and tourism operators.

Anutin also ordered provincial governors and provincial police commanders nationwide to direct local officials, police and related agencies to strictly enforce the law and strengthen preventive measures against illegal activities. Arsit said any legal violation must be dealt with decisively and without exception — a clear signal that the era of looking the other way is over.

“Everything is already governed by law. No one can break the law, whether Thai or foreign,” Arsit said. He added that foreigners entering Thailand could not act as influential figures, carry out illegal activities, bully local people or behave against Thailand’s morals, culture or traditions. The message is simple: being a tourist does not grant immunity.

Surat Thani Targets Long-Stay Israelis, Nominee Businesses

The ministry’s warning comes amid increased scrutiny of foreign residents and businesses in popular tourist destinations. Reports from Surat Thani said Governor Chumphote Wannachatsiri had taken action in cases involving Israelis staying long term on Koh Phangan, Koh Samui and Koh Tao. Some individuals were reportedly using tourist visas to work illegally, while others faced accusations of inappropriate behaviour ranging from noise complaints to more serious offences. Authorities are also investigating suspected nominee-style businesses — where Thai citizens hold shares on behalf of foreign owners to circumvent ownership laws — in cooperation with security agencies, immigration police and the provincial employment office.

Thailand is stepping up action against unruly foreign tourists after reports of misconduct in several provinces. The Interior Ministry says visitors who break the law, intimidate locals or damage Thailand’s image will face firm action, including visa revocation and deportation.… — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) May 9, 2026

Phuket Adopts Zero Tolerance

In Phuket, Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn said authorities had worked with administrative and security officials, along with local business operators, to improve communication with tourists. The province has adopted a zero-tolerance approach, with strict enforcement measures against offenders. Officials said those found committing serious offences could immediately lose their right to remain in Thailand — no warnings, no second chances.

Drivers caught operating vehicles without a valid licence would also be sent directly to court without exception, a measure that will affect the many tourists who rent motorbikes and drive without the required International Driving Permit. Previously, many such offenders were let off with warnings or small fines. Under the new policy, they can expect court dates and legal records.

Nirat stressed that Phuket remained open to tourism, but visitors must respect local culture and the rights of residents. Authorities across Thailand are expected to continue monitoring tourist behaviour closely and coordinating enforcement efforts in the coming months.

Immigration Police Arrest 13 Pakistanis for Overstaying in Bangkok Apartment Raid

The crackdown reflects a growing frustration among Thai authorities and citizens alike with a minority of foreign visitors who treat Thailand as a law-free zone. While the vast majority of tourists are well-behaved, the actions of a few have damaged the country’s reputation and poisoned the atmosphere for everyone else. The new measures are designed to target that minority — and to send a message that Thailand is not a place to act with impunity. The laws have always been there. Now, for the first time in years, it seems they will be enforced. Tourists who cannot behave should probably book their holidays elsewhere. Thailand is watching, and Thailand is done looking away.

-Thailand News (TN)