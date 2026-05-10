Sriracha Building Collapse Critically Injures Two Construction Workers at Factory Site

SI RACHA — Two construction workers suffered critical injuries after a roof and frame structure collapsed at a factory site in Laem Chabang, Chon Buri, trapping them beneath twisted metal and debris in an incident that has raised fresh questions about construction safety standards in Thailand’s industrial zone.

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The collapse occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on May 8 inside Fujitex Auto Interior Co Ltd, located in Nong Kham subdistrict, Si Racha district. Police Lieutenant Panachai Wannasri, deputy investigator at Nong Kham Police Station, said officers were alerted after a roof and frame structure under construction gave way without warning, crashing down onto workers who had no time to escape.

Rescue workers from Sawang Prateep Si Racha Foundation rushed to the scene alongside emergency medical teams from Laem Chabang Hospital and Vibharam Laem Chabang Hospital. Upon arrival, they found two unidentified male workers unconscious and covered in blood within the construction area, pinned by collapsed steel beams and roofing materials. Rescue personnel provided first aid before urgently transferring both men to nearby hospitals, describing their conditions as critical.

Initial investigations found that the collapse occurred while workers were carrying out construction work on a roof extension. The roof structure reportedly subsided before crashing down onto the two injured workers. Two additional workers reportedly escaped injury by jumping clear in the moments before the structure fell — a split-second decision that likely saved their lives.

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Authorities confirmed that two vehicles were also damaged in the collapse, crushed beneath falling debris. Despite the severity of the incident, no deaths were reported. Officials noted that strong winds may have contributed to the collapse, though a full investigation is needed to determine whether structural deficiencies, material defects or human error played a role.

Officials from Si Racha district, Chao Phraya Surasak municipality, the Si Racha public health office and rescue foundations coordinated the emergency response. The two critically injured workers were transported to Laem Chabang Hospital and Vibharam Laem Chabang Hospital, where they remain under close medical supervision. Their names have not been released pending notification of family members.

Police and related agencies have carried out initial inspections at the site, but structural experts are expected to examine the damaged construction area more thoroughly as part of the ongoing investigation. The factory site remains cordoned off, and access is restricted pending the completion of safety assessments.

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The collapse is the latest in a series of industrial construction accidents in Chon Buri’s busy industrial corridor, where rapid development and tight deadlines sometimes lead to corners being cut. For the two men now fighting for their lives in hospital, and for their families waiting for news, questions about safety standards, supervision and enforcement could not be more urgent. The investigation will determine what went wrong at the Fujitex Auto site. But for two critically injured workers, the damage is already done. The only question now is whether they survive, and whether anyone will be held accountable.