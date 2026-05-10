Thai PM Anutin Says Koh Kood Remains Thai

CEBU — Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has forcefully pushed back against what he described as false claims circulating on social media, insisting that Koh Kood remains unequivocally part of Thailand following the government’s decision to cancel a 2001 memorandum of understanding concerning overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand.

Anutin Urges Fresh Start in Thailand-Cambodia Relations Following Cebu Summit

Posting on his personal Facebook account while attending the ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, Anutin said he had met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the request of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who sought to ease tensions between the two countries ahead of the regional leaders’ meeting. The meeting, which was not originally on the official agenda, was arranged after Thailand’s decision to scrap MOU 44 raised concerns about bilateral relations.

Anutin said he took the

opportunity to directly inform the Cambodian leader that Thailand had formally decided to cancel the memorandum of understanding, commonly known as MOU 44, which had governed overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand for more than two decades. According to the Thai premier, Cambodia formally acknowledged the decision during the meeting — a necessary step before the legal consequences of the cancellation could take effect.

The Cambodian prime minister expressed disappointment over Thailand’s move and informed Anutin that Cambodia would proceed through the compulsory conciliation mechanism under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea regarding future maritime benefit negotiations. However, Anutin described the development as ultimately beneficial for both countries, saying future discussions would now proceed under the same legal framework and principles after Cambodia ratified UNCLOS earlier in 2026.

The prime minister said the face-to-face meeting helped speed up communication between the two governments, noting that without the meeting Thailand might otherwise have needed to send formal written notification through diplomatic channels — a process he said could have taken several months. In international relations, direct communication between leaders can resolve in hours what takes diplomats months to achieve through formal notes and memoranda.

‘Koh Kood Belongs to Thailand’

Anutin also sought to reassure the Thai public over sovereignty concerns surrounding Koh Kood, a large island near the maritime border that has become a symbol of nationalist anxiety since the MOU cancellation was announced. “Once there is no MOU 44, there will no longer be any maritime line crossing Koh Kood that could create doubt or concern,” he said, adding with emphasis: “Koh Kood belongs to Thailand.”

The MOU 44 line, which crossed near Koh Kood, had been a source of concern for Thais who feared that negotiations based on the MOU might cede territory. By cancelling the MOU, Thailand has removed that line from the legal framework, though the underlying maritime boundary dispute remains unresolved and will now be addressed through UNCLOS mechanisms.

📍 Koh Kood, Thailand 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/yCiwRrHIlv — Beauty of Nature 🥀 (@NaturalEye78321) May 9, 2026

On broader bilateral relations, Anutin said both sides agreed to continue border negotiations and discussions through existing mechanisms, including the Joint Boundary Commission and General Border Committee, while increasing meetings between senior officials from both countries. Regular communication, he indicated, is essential to prevent misunderstandings from escalating into crises.

Thailand and Cambodia also agreed to strengthen cooperation against call-centre gangs and online scam networks, with police from both countries expected to coordinate more closely and pursue tougher legal action against criminal groups that operate across their shared border. The issue of transnational scam networks has become a priority for both governments as the scale of the problem — and the involvement of their citizens — has become impossible to ignore.

Anutin stressed that the meeting did not include discussions about reopening border checkpoints or broader cooperation initiatives. Instead, he said both sides agreed that preserving peace and avoiding military confrontation remained the most important priority — a recognition that while disputes over maritime territory may continue, armed conflict benefits no one.

Anutin Criticises Misinformation

In his post, Anutin also criticised what he described as misinformation spreading on social media about the talks, accusing some users of fabricating stories designed to fuel division and hatred. The prime minister seemed particularly frustrated by claims that Thailand had conceded territory or that Koh Kood was under threat — assertions he described as completely false.

He insisted that the government would continue handling the issue carefully and transparently, while prioritising the interests of the country and its people under international law and mutually accepted principles. The prime minister also urged the public to remain confident in the government’s handling of the situation, saying he had been directly involved in the issue since serving as deputy prime minister and interior minister before returning for a second term as premier.

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The MOU cancellation and the subsequent meeting in Cebu mark a significant shift in Thailand-Cambodia relations. The 2001 MOU had governed discussions of overlapping claims for 25 years. Its cancellation, and Cambodia’s decision to pursue UNCLOS conciliation, means both countries will now negotiate under a different legal framework — one that Cambodia accepted only months earlier. The path forward is uncertain, but Anutin’s message to the Thai public is clear: Koh Kood is Thai, the government is in control, and the rumours are false. Whether the public believes him will depend on what happens next. The ASEAN Summit continues, but for Thailand, the most important meeting has already taken place.

-Thailand News (TN)