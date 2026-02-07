Tower Crane Collapse at Asok Intersection in Bangkok Injures Two Workers

BANGKOK – Two construction workers were injured, one critically, after a tower crane collapsed at a busy construction site near the Terminal 21 shopping mall at Asok intersection on Saturday morning, the Bangkok Post reported.

The incident occurred at 10:27 a.m. at the site on Sukhumvit Soi 21 in the Klong Toey Nuea sub-district of Watthana district. Preliminary reports indicate that the crane’s arm broke off and crashed down onto the workers below.

One female worker sustained injuries to her left leg. She received initial assistance from Pathumwan rescue units before being transported to Vimut–Theptarin Hospital for treatment.

A male worker suffered critical injuries and lost consciousness at the scene. Emergency responders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and used a defibrillator to stabilize him before he was urgently transferred to Police General Hospital. His current condition remains undisclosed.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. This incident follows two other fatal crane collapses in Bangkok within the past month, raising renewed concerns about construction site safety standards in the city.

The area around the site, a major commercial and transport hub, was temporarily disrupted as emergency services responded to the accident.

