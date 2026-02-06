Two Foreign Tourists Safely Rescued After Getting Lost on Koh Phangan

KOH PHANGAN – Two foreign tourists were successfully rescued by authorities on Sunday night after becoming lost in a forested area near Ban Haad Rin on Koh Phangan.

The Than Sadet–Ko Pha-ngan National Park received an emergency request for assistance at approximately 9:30 p.m. on February 4. In response, the park’s Smart Patrol unit was immediately deployed. They coordinated a joint search operation with Ko Pha-ngan district officers, the Tourist Police, and local administrative authorities.

During the initial phase of the search, the teams successfully located the two individuals. They were identified as Zach Izhak Berlinski, an Israeli national, and Boris Andres Ponton Pacheco, an Ecuadorian national. Officials confirmed their location was outside the official boundaries of the national park.

After being found, the tourists received immediate on-site assistance. Search and rescue personnel then escorted both men safely out of the forest and ensured their return to their accommodation.

The incident underscores the importance for visitors to exercise caution, stay on marked trails, and be prepared when venturing into natural areas, especially after dark.

