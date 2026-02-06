French Arab Arrested with Cocaine at Phuket Airport

PHUKET: A 46-year-old French man is in police custody after being caught with multiple sachets of cocaine at Phuket International Airport, leading to the discovery of additional drugs at his residence.

The arrest occurred late Thursday night after airport security personnel found 10 small press-seal sachets containing a white powder on the floor of the domestic departure baggage screening area. Security officials immediately notified the Sakhu Police.

Pol Lt Col Chamnarn Inthanon, investigation chief at Sakhu police station, stated that a review of CCTV footage clearly showed the sachets falling from the trousers of a male passenger later identified as Najib Aftat, a French national.

The seized sachets were confirmed to contain cocaine, a Category 2 narcotic, with a total weight of 7.55 grammes.

Upon his arrest, Mr. Aftat confessed that the cocaine was his. Further police interrogation prompted him to reveal that more illegal substances were stored at his apartment in the Wichit sub-district of Muang district.

A subsequent police search of the rental room uncovered additional illicit drugs. Officers found Category 1 narcotics, specifically ecstasy, in the form of 13 press-seal sachets containing a pink powder weighing 6.79 grammes. They also seized nine sachets containing a total of 44 ecstasy tablets.

Police have charged Mr. Aftat with possession of Category 1 and Category 2 narcotics with intent to sell, a serious offense under Thailand’s stringent drug laws. The suspect has been remanded into custody for further legal proceedings.

The case highlights ongoing vigilance by airport security and police in Phuket, a major international tourist destination, against the trafficking and use of illicit drugs.

