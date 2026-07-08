Belgian Woman Held at Phuket Airport with 31kg of Hidden Cannabis

PHUKET, Thailand — A 21-year-old Belgian national has been arrested at Phuket International Airport after customs officials uncovered more than 31 kilograms of cannabis concealed in her luggage as she prepared to depart Thailand. The massive seizure highlights the ongoing crackdown on the illegal export of controlled substances from the Kingdom.

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The arrest occurred on July 7, 2026, at the international departures terminal in the Mai Khao area of Thalang district. Airport security and customs officers flagged two suitcases—one green and white, the other black, both bearing the brand BLUE PLANET—during routine baggage screening. A subsequent physical inspection of the luggage revealed 12 vacuum-sealed packages containing cannabis flower weighing 28.3 kilograms, alongside eight packages of processed cannabis products totaling 3.4 kilograms, bringing the total seized contraband to approximately 31.7 kilograms.

Authorities identified the suspect as Salma El Khnati. Following the discovery, the young woman reportedly admitted that both suitcases and the illicit contents belonged to her, confessing to her attempt to smuggle the narcotics out of the country. She has been formally charged with attempting to export goods without completing mandatory customs procedures under the Customs Act B.E. 2560. Furthermore, she faces severe additional charges under Thailand’s Narcotics Code, the Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Act B.E. 2542, and the Ministry of Public Health regulations governing controlled herbs.

A 21-year-old Belgian tourist was arrested at Phuket International Airport after authorities allegedly found about 31.7kg of cannabis packed inside two suitcases she was preparing to check in for an international flight. Officials said the seizure followed enhanced baggage… pic.twitter.com/PjpSBFMv4G — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 8, 2026

Following her apprehension, the suspect and the massive cache of seized cannabis were transferred to investigators at the Sakhu Police Station for formal legal proceedings. Pol Col Salan Santisatsanakul, the superintendent of the Sakhu Police Station, stated that the successful interception was the result of close cooperation between airport security agencies and customs officials. He emphasized that authorities have significantly intensified inspections of outbound passengers and baggage at Phuket International Airport to prevent the smuggling of illegal items and confirmed that officials will continue to strictly enforce the law against anyone attempting to export prohibited goods.

The case underscores a broader trend of heightened scrutiny at Thai airports as law enforcement agencies respond to a growing number of international trafficking attempts involving cannabis. Despite recent domestic regulatory changes regarding the plant, the export of cannabis remains strictly prohibited and heavily monitored. Airports across the country have stepped up baggage screening protocols and inter-agency cooperation to intercept these shipments before they reach international destinations.

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As the legal process moves forward, authorities are continuing to investigate the origins of the narcotics and the supply chain responsible for packaging the drugs for international transport.

-Thailand News (TN)