British Tourist Loses Visa Over Viral Phuket Tuk Tuk Assault

PHUKET, Thailand — A British national has had his permission to stay in Thailand officially revoked and faces criminal charges after a viral video captured him violently assaulting a local tuk-tuk driver following a fare dispute in the Patong area of Phuket. The widespread circulation of the footage on Thai social media prompted swift law enforcement action, leading to the suspect’s arrest and subsequent immigration penalties.

Thai Tuk-Tuk Driver Assaulted by Foreign Men in Phuket Following Parking Dispute

The altercation occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m. in Soi Na Nai, a busy thoroughfare in the heart of Patong. According to local authorities, the confrontation began when the suspect and two foreign women allegedly refused to pay a 300 baht fare for a tuk-tuk ride. When the driver attempted to collect the agreed-upon money, the dispute rapidly escalated into physical violence. Video footage of the incident shows the British man punching the driver in the face with significant force, causing the victim to fall backward onto the street.

The victim sustained a severe laceration to his mouth that required medical intervention and 10 stitches to close. According to statements provided to local media, the driver expressed deep frustration over the unprovoked attack, noting that he was simply trying to earn an honest living when the violent dispute occurred. The graphic nature of the assault and the blatant disregard for the driver’s livelihood resonated strongly with the public, leading to the video’s rapid dissemination across social media platforms and triggering an immediate police response.

📷📷 A British man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a tuk-tuk driver in Phuket in an incident that went viral on social media.

Police tracked down the 33-year-old suspect, while immigration authorities revoked his permission to remain in Thailand, citing concerns over… pic.twitter.com/nvRZPzKgj0 — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 3, 2026

Officers arrested the suspect on July 2 and transported him to the Patong Police Station for processing. Local media outlets, including the Phuket Times, identified the man as a British national who operates a cannabis shop in the vicinity of the incident. Following his arrest, additional allegations surfaced online claiming that the suspect has a history of disputes with local residents and has allegedly failed to pay wages owed to Thai employees. However, police have stated that these broader claims remain unconfirmed and are not part of the immediate criminal charges.

In addition to the criminal prosecution, immigration officers have moved swiftly to penalize the suspect’s presence in the Kingdom. According to the Phuket Thailand News Network, the suspect’s visa has been formally revoked, stripping him of his legal right to remain in Thailand. He is currently facing charges of physical assault under Section 295 of the Thai Criminal Code. If convicted, the statute carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

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As the criminal case proceeds through the Thai judicial system, authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure all legal protocols are followed. The revocation of the suspect’s visa underscores the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward foreign nationals who engage in violent behavior or threaten the safety and livelihoods of local residents.

-Thailand News (TN)