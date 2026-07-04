Ghanaian National in Phuket Detained for Deportation After Public Backlash

PHUKET, Thailand — A 37-year-old Ghanaian national has been taken into immigration custody and is facing deportation after authorities in Phuket revoked his permission to remain in Thailand. The enforcement action was initiated following a series of public complaints regarding the man’s disruptive behavior, which officials say threatened public order and the island’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.

Ghanaian Man Found Residing At Wat Chalong Temple In Phuket

The Phuket Immigration Office, operating in close coordination with the Chalong Police Station, identified the suspect only as Mr. Boakye. According to immigration records, the Ghanaian national first entered Thailand in 2024 to take up employment as a language teacher in Bangkok. He later relocated to the Patong area of Phuket in 2026, where he continued his teaching career until he was dismissed from his position due to recurring problems linked to alcohol consumption.

Following the loss of his employment, Mr. Boakye was left without a steady source of income or permanent accommodation. He initially sought shelter at a local church before eventually taking up residence at the prominent Wat Chalong temple. However, his stay at the religious site was marked by severe behavioral issues. Authorities reported that the man frequently engaged in public intoxication, harassed local residents, and caused significant disturbances involving tourists. Investigators ultimately concluded that his ongoing conduct posed a direct threat to public safety and community peace.

In response to the mounting complaints from the public and local authorities, the Phuket Immigration Office formally applied to revoke the man’s visa under Section 54 of the Immigration Act of 1979. The application was subsequently approved, leading to his immediate detention. Immigration officials emphasized that this enforcement action is reflective of a broader, ongoing policy to take decisive action against foreign nationals whose behavior is deemed detrimental to public order and damaging to Phuket’s international tourism image.

Mr. Boakye currently remains in immigration detention while authorities finalize the logistical arrangements for his removal from the Kingdom. Officials have confirmed that no additional criminal charges are being pursued in connection with the case at this time.

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As immigration authorities continue to monitor the conduct of foreign nationals across the province, law enforcement agencies remain committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for both residents and visitors.

-Thailand News (TN)