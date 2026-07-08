Overstaying Moroccan Woman Arrested In Patong With Cocaine

PATONG, Thailand — A 27-year-old Moroccan woman has been apprehended in Patong following the discovery of cocaine in her possession during a targeted anti-drug operation. In addition to severe narcotics charges, authorities discovered that the suspect had overstayed her legal permission to remain in Thailand, resulting in multiple immigration violations, The Phuket Express reported.

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The arrest was executed as part of “Operation 90 Days,” an ongoing law enforcement campaign designed to root out drug-related offenses and maintain public safety in the bustling tourist hub. Officers from the Patong Police Station conducted a raid on a residence located on Phra Metta Road, where they detained the suspect, identified only as Ms. Fatima. During a thorough search of the premises, police seized a single packet containing approximately 1.38 grams of cocaine, a substance strictly classified as a Category 2 narcotic under Thai law.

Following her detention, Ms. Fatima was formally charged with the possession of a Category 2 narcotic. The legal complications for the suspect compounded rapidly when background checks revealed her immigration status was invalid. Authorities determined she had remained in the Kingdom beyond the expiration of her permitted entry, leading to additional charges for overstaying her visa. While police did not disclose the exact duration of her overstay or provide further details regarding the intelligence that led to the specific raid, the dual charges carry significant legal and administrative penalties, which often include heavy fines, imprisonment, and subsequent deportation.

The case is now advancing through the Thai judicial system, where the suspect will face prosecution for both the narcotics offense and the immigration violation. Local media outlets noted that investigations remain active as authorities continue to monitor and dismantle illicit drug networks operating within the province. The successful execution of this raid underscores the local police force’s commitment to strictly enforcing both drug control laws and immigration regulations in high-traffic tourist areas.

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As the legal process moves forward, law enforcement agencies remain vigilant in their efforts to curb the distribution of illicit substances and ensure compliance with national visa requirements.

-Thailand News (TN)